Michael Saylor, the Chairman of MicroStrategy and one of the world’s most fervent Bitcoin advocates, recently took to social media to celebrate the landmark event that set the entire crypto movement in motion. Saylor honored the anonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, for a pivotal action that has since transformed the global financial landscape. Celebrating the Digital …

Continue reading "Michael Saylor Hails Satoshi’s Foundational Bitcoin Move"

The post Michael Saylor Hails Satoshi’s Foundational Bitcoin Move appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.