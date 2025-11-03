Michael Saylor’s Strategy kickstarts November with $45M Bitcoin buy

Strategy’s Bitcoin acquisitions rate is significantly down since September, threatening to limit Bitcoin’s price recovery, along with the lack of ETF buying.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy has added another 397 Bitcoin worth about $45.6 million, but the firm’s buying pace continues to slow compared to its pre-October accumulation streak.

Strategy acquired 397 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $45.6 million last week at an average price of $114,771 per coin, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

This brings its total holdings to 641,205 BTC acquired for $47.49 billion at an average price of $74,047 per coin, with a Bitcoin yield of 26.1% year-to-date (YTD) , according to a Monday X post from Strategy.

