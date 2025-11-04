BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Starts November With $45m Bitcoin Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy added another 397 Bitcoin worth about $45.6 million, but the company’s buying pace continues to slow compared to its pre-October accumulation streak. Strategy acquired 397 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $45.6 million last week at an average price of $114,771 per coin, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This brought its total holdings to 641,205 BTC, acquired for $47.49 billion at an average price of $74,047 per coin, with a Bitcoin yield of 26.1% year-to-date (YTD), according to a Monday X post from Strategy. The previous week, the company purchased 390 BTC for $43.3 million, bringing its total for October to 778 BTC, one of the smallest monthly acquisitions in recent years. By comparison, Strategy acquired 3,526 BTC in September, 78% more than October’s total. Strategy 8k form filing. Source: SEC.gov Related: Saylor’s Strategy tipped for S&P 500 inclusion after Q3 earnings: 10X Research Bitcoin recovery tied to institutional demand Analysts warn that the slower pace could weigh on Bitcoin’s price recovery. Strategy and US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been the primary drivers of demand throughout 2025, according to analytics platform CryptoQuant. The analytics platform predicted that Bitcoin’s price will be unable to recover to its previous highs until these entities restart large-scale accumulations. Source: CryptoQuant “Demand is now driven mostly by ETFs and MicroStrategy, both slowing buys recently. If these two channels recover, market momentum likely returns,” said Ki Young Ju, the founder and CEO of crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant, in a Sunday X post. Magazine: Bitcoin to see ‘one more big thrust’ to $150K, ETH pressure build Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/michael-saylor-strategy-november-45m-bitcoin-buy?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inboundThe post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Starts November With $45m Bitcoin Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy added another 397 Bitcoin worth about $45.6 million, but the company’s buying pace continues to slow compared to its pre-October accumulation streak. Strategy acquired 397 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $45.6 million last week at an average price of $114,771 per coin, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This brought its total holdings to 641,205 BTC, acquired for $47.49 billion at an average price of $74,047 per coin, with a Bitcoin yield of 26.1% year-to-date (YTD), according to a Monday X post from Strategy. The previous week, the company purchased 390 BTC for $43.3 million, bringing its total for October to 778 BTC, one of the smallest monthly acquisitions in recent years. By comparison, Strategy acquired 3,526 BTC in September, 78% more than October’s total. Strategy 8k form filing. Source: SEC.gov Related: Saylor’s Strategy tipped for S&P 500 inclusion after Q3 earnings: 10X Research Bitcoin recovery tied to institutional demand Analysts warn that the slower pace could weigh on Bitcoin’s price recovery. Strategy and US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been the primary drivers of demand throughout 2025, according to analytics platform CryptoQuant. The analytics platform predicted that Bitcoin’s price will be unable to recover to its previous highs until these entities restart large-scale accumulations. Source: CryptoQuant “Demand is now driven mostly by ETFs and MicroStrategy, both slowing buys recently. If these two channels recover, market momentum likely returns,” said Ki Young Ju, the founder and CEO of crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant, in a Sunday X post. Magazine: Bitcoin to see ‘one more big thrust’ to $150K, ETH pressure build Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/michael-saylor-strategy-november-45m-bitcoin-buy?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Starts November With $45m Bitcoin Purchase

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 16:38
Bitcoin
BTC$104,855.25+1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004716-6.68%
FORM
FORM$0.4624-0.58%
PoP Planet
P$0.03034-9.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+9.61%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy added another 397 Bitcoin worth about $45.6 million, but the company’s buying pace continues to slow compared to its pre-October accumulation streak.

Strategy acquired 397 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $45.6 million last week at an average price of $114,771 per coin, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

This brought its total holdings to 641,205 BTC, acquired for $47.49 billion at an average price of $74,047 per coin, with a Bitcoin yield of 26.1% year-to-date (YTD), according to a Monday X post from Strategy.

The previous week, the company purchased 390 BTC for $43.3 million, bringing its total for October to 778 BTC, one of the smallest monthly acquisitions in recent years. By comparison, Strategy acquired 3,526 BTC in September, 78% more than October’s total.

Strategy 8k form filing. Source: SEC.gov

Related: Saylor’s Strategy tipped for S&P 500 inclusion after Q3 earnings: 10X Research

Bitcoin recovery tied to institutional demand

Analysts warn that the slower pace could weigh on Bitcoin’s price recovery. Strategy and US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been the primary drivers of demand throughout 2025, according to analytics platform CryptoQuant.

The analytics platform predicted that Bitcoin’s price will be unable to recover to its previous highs until these entities restart large-scale accumulations.

Source: CryptoQuant

“Demand is now driven mostly by ETFs and MicroStrategy, both slowing buys recently. If these two channels recover, market momentum likely returns,” said Ki Young Ju, the founder and CEO of crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant, in a Sunday X post.

Magazine: Bitcoin to see ‘one more big thrust’ to $150K, ETH pressure build

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/michael-saylor-strategy-november-45m-bitcoin-buy?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5135+9.29%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017469+4.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0014011-0.69%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+1.63%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,855.25
$104,855.25$104,855.25

+1.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,544.16
$3,544.16$3,544.16

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5092
$2.5092$2.5092

+8.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.26
$166.26$166.26

+2.29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17898
$0.17898$0.17898

+0.50%