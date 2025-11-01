Michael Saylor’s Strategy Targets S&P 500 with Bitcoin-Backed Credit Plans

TLDR

Strategy plans global Bitcoin-backed credit securities rollout in 2025.

Michael Saylor’s firm reports $12B in operating income for the year.

Strategy seeks to dominate the credit market with Bitcoin-backed products.

The company’s $8.6B net income shows a strong turnaround in 2025 financials.

Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, is planning to expand its presence in global financial markets by launching Bitcoin-backed credit products. The firm is positioning itself to issue digital asset-backed securities, with an eye on becoming a dominant player in the credit sector. Strategy is also targeting a place on the S&P 500, as it moves forward with its plans to introduce Bitcoin-backed securities internationally.

Strategy Expands into Bitcoin-Backed Credit Market

Strategy is focused on becoming a leading issuer of Bitcoin-backed credit securities. The firm is actively working to establish regulatory frameworks in various global markets, which will enable the launch of these products. According to Phong Le, President and CEO of Strategy, the firm is preparing for the rollout of Bitcoin and digital-asset-backed securities internationally.

“We’re laying the groundwork to offer these securities to global investors,” Le said. The expansion into global credit markets comes amid growing interest in digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, as an alternative asset class for institutional investors.

Strategy’s leadership sees this move as an opportunity to dominate the digital credit space. By offering Bitcoin-backed securities, the company aims to tap into institutional demand for higher returns compared to traditional credit products. This strategy is in line with Saylor’s long-standing belief in Bitcoin’s potential as a treasury and yield-generating asset.

Strategy’s Financial Performance and Growth

For the first nine months of 2025, Strategy reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance. The company’s operating income surged to $12 billion, a stark contrast to the $0.8 billion loss reported during the same period in 2024. Net income reached $8.6 billion, compared to a loss of $0.5 billion the previous year.

The firm’s earnings per share also saw a dramatic improvement, jumping from a negative $2.71 to $27.71. These results indicate that Strategy has made strong progress in its business operations and capital management. The company’s balance sheet reflects this growth, with around $689 million in annual dividend and interest obligations, primarily from preferred shares and non-cumulative securities.

S&P Credit Rating and Market Recognition

Despite some market criticism, Strategy received a B- credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, reflecting its ongoing efforts to improve its financial standing. However, some analysts argue that traditional credit models do not fully account for the unique nature of Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed approach. Adam Livingston, a market analyst, pointed out that the credit rating might not accurately reflect the company’s growing Bitcoin-backed collateral base.

Michael Saylor responded to these critiques by emphasizing the substantial growth Strategy has achieved. “Strategy has built over $71 billion in transparent, scalable, and homogeneous collateral,” Saylor said. This robust foundation, according to Saylor, positions the company to lead the digital credit market and offer investors superior returns compared to conventional credit products.

The credit rating is seen as a step in the right direction for Strategy’s future growth. The recognition could help the firm attract more investors and expand its footprint in the global credit market.

Strategy’s Commitment to Bitcoin Accumulation

Alongside its focus on credit products, Strategy remains committed to increasing its Bitcoin holdings. The company recently made another significant purchase of 390 BTC, valued at $43 million at an average price of $114,562 per coin. This move is consistent with Saylor’s belief in Bitcoin as a superior store of value, especially as corporate treasuries increasingly adopt Bitcoin as part of their asset portfolios.

Saylor has previously highlighted the strong performance of Bitcoin compared to other tech stocks, including the so-called “Magnificent 7,” and continues to advocate for Bitcoin’s place on corporate balance sheets. This commitment to Bitcoin reinforces Strategy’s long-term strategy of leveraging digital assets for financial growth.

