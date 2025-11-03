BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Micron Technology (MU) plans to stop supplying server chips to data centers in China following its failed recovery from Beijing’s 2023 product ban The company will continue selling chips to Chinese customers with operations outside China and to automotive and mobile phone sectors within the country CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold $5.13 million worth of [...] The post Micron (MU) Stock: Company Abandons Chinese Data Center Fight After Ban appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Micron Technology (MU) plans to stop supplying server chips to data centers in China following its failed recovery from Beijing’s 2023 product ban The company will continue selling chips to Chinese customers with operations outside China and to automotive and mobile phone sectors within the country CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold $5.13 million worth of [...] The post Micron (MU) Stock: Company Abandons Chinese Data Center Fight After Ban appeared first on Blockonomi.

Micron (MU) Stock: Company Abandons Chinese Data Center Fight After Ban

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/11/03 21:16
Comedian
BAN$0.05697-1.62%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.03801+32.62%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003275-0.09%

TLDR

  • Micron Technology (MU) plans to stop supplying server chips to data centers in China following its failed recovery from Beijing’s 2023 product ban
  • The company will continue selling chips to Chinese customers with operations outside China and to automotive and mobile phone sectors within the country
  • CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold $5.13 million worth of stock in late October through transactions totaling 18,586 shares
  • Stock prices during Mehrotra’s sales ranged from $221.68 to $231.45 per share across multiple transactions on October 29 and 30
  • The sales were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Mehrotra established in August 2024

Micron Technology is pulling the plug on server chip sales to Chinese data centers. The move comes after the company couldn’t bounce back from Beijing’s 2023 ban on its products.


MU Stock Card
Micron Technology, Inc., MU

Reports surfaced on October 17 revealing the chipmaker’s decision to exit this market segment. The company was the first American semiconductor firm to face pressure from Chinese authorities.

Beijing’s ban came as retaliation for Washington’s restrictions on Chinese tech industry growth. Micron found itself caught in the crossfire of escalating trade tensions between the two nations.

Despite China’s booming data center expansion, Micron failed to capture any piece of that growth. The 2023 ban effectively locked the company out of a lucrative market opportunity.

The chipmaker isn’t completely abandoning the Chinese market though. Micron will keep selling chips to Chinese customers who maintain substantial operations outside the country.

Selective Market Approach

The company also plans to continue serving China’s automotive and mobile phone sectors. These segments remain open for business despite the data center exit.

This selective approach allows Micron to maintain some presence in the world’s second-largest economy. The strategy balances market access with the reality of government restrictions.

Meanwhile, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has been active in the stock market himself. He sold $5.13 million in company shares during late October transactions.

The sales occurred on October 29 and 30, involving 18,586 shares total. Prices ranged from $221.68 to $231.45 per share across multiple transactions.

CEO Stock Activity

On October 29, Mehrotra sold 8,968 shares at $230.23 average and 2,930 shares at $231.45 average. The following day saw more sales at lower prices.

October 30 transactions included 527 shares at $221.68, 596 shares at $223.04, and 1,131 shares at $224.30. He also sold 3,225 shares at $225.05, 4,911 shares at $226.14, and 212 shares at $226.79.

All sales happened under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Mehrotra established this plan on August 8, 2024.

The CEO also gifted 10,000 shares on October 29. After these transactions, he directly owns 409,078 shares.

Mehrotra maintains indirect ownership too. He holds 675,000 shares in grantor retained annuity trusts for himself and his family.

The timing of Mehrotra’s stock sales coincides with the company’s strategic pivot away from Chinese data centers. The Rule 10b5-1 plan allows executives to sell shares on a predetermined schedule.

The post Micron (MU) Stock: Company Abandons Chinese Data Center Fight After Ban appeared first on Blockonomi.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,230.79
$105,230.79$105,230.79

+1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,540.56
$3,540.56$3,540.56

+0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5273
$2.5273$2.5273

+9.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.44
$166.44$166.44

+2.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17942
$0.17942$0.17942

+0.75%