Morgan Wallen Blocked From A New No. 1 By One Of Country Music’s Newest Stars

Morgan Wallen’s cover of “Graveyard Whistling” by Nothing But Thieves debuts at No. 2 on a Billboard chart, as Ella Langley beats him to the top spot. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 02: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) Getty Images for ABA

When it comes to Billboard’s country charts, Morgan Wallen is often in control. That has been the case for several years now, and even when the singer-songwriter doesn’t appear at No. 1, one of his albums or songs – or likely both – is never far from the summit.

Even as Wallen continues to promote his latest blockbuster album I’m the Problem, he doles out new tunes from time to time. The Grammy nominee, who is abstaining from this year’s ceremony , recently delivered “Graveyard Whistling,” and it’s become a big win on the country rankings. Wallen almost scores another No. 1 on one tally but falls just short, blocked by another rising star in the genre.

“Graveyard Whistling” Misses No. 1

“Graveyard Whistling” opens on five Billboard charts this frame. It appears highest on the Country Digital Song Sales list, where it begins its run at No. 2. Wallen narrowly misses adding another chart-topper as newcomer Ella Langley debuts at No. 1 with her single “Choosin’ Texas.”

How Many No. 1 Hits Has Morgan Wallen Charted?

Wallen might not add to his list of No. 1s, but he already claims one of the most impressive accumulations of all time. Throughout his career, 18 tracks by the musician have reached the summit on the Country Digital Song Sales chart. He’s pushed 57 tunes onto the tally, 47 of which have spent at least one frame somewhere between Nos. 1 and 10.

Morgan Wallen Charts Multiple New Top 10s

For now, “Graveyard Whistling” will have to settle for being a top 10 bestseller, and it reaches the same tier on two other lists. The cut opens at No. 10 on the Country Streaming Songs chart. Perhaps more impressively, Wallen’s latest enters at No. 7 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales list, which tracks pure purchases across every style of music. Luminate reports that in its first tracking period, “Graveyard Whistling” sold a little more than 2,600 copies.

How Many Top 10 Songs Does Morgan Wallen Have?

As “Graveyard Whistling” opens inside the highest tier, Wallen earns his thirty-third top 10 and milestone fiftieth appearance on the Digital Song Sales chart. He’s performed even better on the Country Streaming Songs tally, as “Graveyard Whistling” marks his eighty-first trip to that roster and his forty-fourth career top 10 success.

“Graveyard Whistling” Adds to Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem Era

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage) WireImage

The same new cut just barely misses out on becoming a top 10 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, the consumption-based ranking of the most popular country-only tracks in the U.S. On that list, Wallen arrives at No. 11, and “Graveyard Whistling” joins several other hits from his I’m the Problem era — including “I Got Better,” which remains in charge, as well as “What I Want” with Tate McRae and “I’m the Problem,” which sit at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Wallen has now sent 117 compositions to the Hot Country Songs chart, 41 of which have reached the top 10.

How Many Times Has Morgan Wallen Hit the Hot 100?

“Graveyard Whistling” also manages to debut in the middle of the Hot 100, the list of the biggest songs in the country across all genres. Wallen launches at No. 49, and thanks to his months-old album, he recently became one of the only artists in history to collect 100 or more appearances on that ranking, and the first who works primarily in country music.

“I Ain’t Coming Back” and “20 Cigarettes” Reach New Chart Peaks

While “Graveyard Whistling” has become a quick sales success, it doesn’t appear to be receiving active radio promotion as an official single. Wallen is busy with other compositions, anyway, as this week, he sees two tracks climb to new highs on the Country Airplay chart. “I Ain’t Coming Back,” one of his collaborations with Post Malone, jumps from No. 35 to No. 29, while “20 Cigarettes,” the latest focus track from I’m the Problem, leaps from No. 44 to No. 38 in its third frame on the tally.

Morgan Wallen Loves “Graveyard Whistling”

Wallen released his version of “Graveyard Whistling” on Friday, October 17. The track is a cover of a song of the same name by the band Nothing But Thieves, featured on the group’s 2015 debut album.

Wallen has performed the cut previously, and he’s clearly a big fan. The superstar put his own spin on it during his Abbey Road Sessions last spring, and this past summer, he also recorded it for an Amazon Music Original promotion.