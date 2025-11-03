MUTM Presale Phase 6 80% Gone as Mutuum Finance Prepares Testnet Launch for Lending & Borrowing

Momentum is heating up fast for Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rising DeFi crypto that’s redefining decentralized credit systems. The project’s Presale Phase 6 is already 80% sold out, showing overwhelming investor demand as it gears up for the much-anticipated Testnet launch of its lending and borrowing protocol.

Priced at just $0.035, MUTM is attracting attention from analysts, calling it one of the best crypto to buy right now before its next presale phase pushes the price higher.

With only 20% of tokens remaining in Phase 6 and the mainnet roadmap already in motion for 2025, investors are racing to secure allocations ahead of what could be one of the most anticipated DeFi crypto launches of the next bull run.

As the crypto market shifts its focus toward utility-driven projects, Mutuum Finance stands out as a next-generation DeFi crypto combining innovation, real use cases, and early-stage growth potential. With its presale nearing sellout and product testing about to begin, MUTM may be the best crypto to buy for early entry opportunity with tangible on-chain value, a combination that historically defines future market leaders.

Mutuum Finance Approaches 80% Sellout in Phase 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to capture massive attention across the DeFi landscape, reinforcing its standing as one of the top crypto projects of 2025 and a strong contender to become the next token to reach $1. Now advancing through Phase 6 of its presale, MUTM is priced at $0.035, a 20% increase from the previous phase, marking the final opportunity for investors to join before the next price rise.

With Phase 7 set to push the price up to $0.04, investor anticipation has reached fever pitch as participants rush to secure positions ahead of the next milestone. To date, Mutuum Finance has attracted over 17,600 investors and raised more than $18.25 million in total contributions.

With Phase 6 already more than 80% complete, the surging demand highlights growing market confidence in Mutuum Finance’s long-term value and its strong potential as both a short-term profit opportunity and a lasting DeFi crypto investment. Positioned at the intersection of real-world utility and high-growth potential, MUTM continues to solidify its reputation as the best crypto to buy heading into 2025.

Mutuum Finance Sets Stage for Sepolia Testnet Launch in Q4 2025

Mutuum Finance is preparing to enter a major development milestone with the upcoming launch of its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. Designed to merge efficiency with innovation, the platform integrates on-chain functionality with token-based operations to provide a user-friendly experience for both lenders and borrowers.

Investors will be able to deposit assets and earn passive yield through mtTokens, tokenized receipts that automatically accrue value over time. Borrowers can leverage ETH or USDT as collateral to access liquidity without selling their holdings, while also earning additional MUTM incentives by staking mtTokens.

The Sepolia testnet rollout marks a defining phase in Mutuum Finance’s roadmap, allowing the team to stress-test its risk management framework, optimize lending algorithms, and refine its interest rate models before mainnet deployment.

This approach underscores Mutuum Finance’s commitment to transparency, scalability, and long-term ecosystem integrity. Beyond a record-breaking presale, Mutuum Finance is proving itself as a fully realized DeFi crypto, one built to redefine decentralized finance and potentially emerge as the next $1 crypto of 2025, making it the best crypto to buy for investors seeking early exposure.

