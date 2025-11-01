BursaDEX+
New Hampshire's House Bill 639, designed to ease regulations on cryptocurrency mining, has been delayed after receiving strong opposition from the public. The bill sought to simplify rules around crypto mining in the state, but local concerns about the environmental impact and noise caused by such operations led to a split vote in the state Senate. Now, the bill will undergo further study and is expected to return for consideration in 2026.

New Hampshire Crypto Mining Bill Delayed After Strong Public Opposition

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/01 21:20
TLDR

  • New Hampshire’s crypto mining bill faces a delay due to public concerns.
  • Environmental issues and noise concerns led to the delay of HB 639.
  • The bill will return to the Senate for further study in 2026.
  • Public outcry and Senate division postponed crypto mining rule changes.

New Hampshire’s House Bill 639, designed to ease regulations on cryptocurrency mining, has been delayed after receiving strong opposition from the public. The bill sought to simplify rules around crypto mining in the state, but local concerns about the environmental impact and noise caused by such operations led to a split vote in the state Senate. Now, the bill will undergo further study and is expected to return for consideration in 2026.

Bill Aimed to Simplify Mining Regulations

House Bill 639 was introduced to make cryptocurrency mining more accessible in New Hampshire. Specifically, it sought to prevent local governments from imposing additional rules on crypto mining operations, including zoning, electricity usage, and noise regulations. Additionally, the bill proposed the establishment of a special court to handle blockchain-related legal disputes and would have shielded mining operations from extra state taxes.

Supporters of the bill argued that easing restrictions would boost the state’s economy by attracting businesses and investments. They compared it to the 1990s when New Hampshire embraced the internet, suggesting that crypto mining could be an economic opportunity for the future. Proponents also pointed out that it could create new jobs and increase tax revenues by fostering a new industry in the state.

Public Pushback and Senate’s Split Vote

The bill faced considerable opposition from the public, which played a crucial role in delaying its progress. Lawmakers reported receiving numerous emails and phone calls from residents voicing concerns about the potential negative effects of crypto mining on their communities. Many worried that crypto mining operations, known for their high energy consumption and noise levels, could disrupt local life and harm the environment.

Environmental groups also raised concerns about the large amounts of electricity and water used by mining operations. Critics feared that the bill’s provisions might lead to uncontrolled development, burdening the state’s power grid and contributing to pollution. These concerns were enough to sway some Senate committee members, resulting in a split vote. The final decision was to pause the bill and send it for further study, rather than moving forward with its approval.

The Effect on the Crypto Mining Industry

The delay creates uncertainty for the crypto mining industry in New Hampshire. Without clear and favorable regulations, potential investors may hesitate to establish operations in the state. Companies involved in cryptocurrency mining often require stable and predictable legal frameworks to make investment decisions.

For now, the lack of progress on the bill leaves mining companies unsure about the future of their operations in the state. It also complicates the planning process for new businesses considering New Hampshire as a location for crypto mining ventures. The delay has cast doubt on how quickly the state can capitalize on the emerging industry.

What’s Next for New Hampshire’s Crypto Mining Bill

Despite the current delay, supporters of House Bill 639 remain hopeful that it will be revisited in the 2026 legislative session. They argue that crypto mining represents a promising economic opportunity and that New Hampshire risks losing out to other states if it doesn’t act soon. However, the bill’s opponents are advocating for stronger protections for the environment and local communities.

In the coming months, both lawmakers and the public will likely continue to engage in discussions about how best to balance the potential benefits of crypto mining with the need to preserve community safety and environmental health. The debate is expected to continue as the state explores ways to regulate this emerging industry.



