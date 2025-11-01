New Hampshire Senate Panel Hits Pause on Crypto Mining Bill

- New Hampshire Senate panel sends crypto mining deregulation bill for further review
- The 4-2 vote to delay HB 639 came after “unusually high” public backlash
- Lawmakers cited constituent concerns over mining noise, energy use, and local zoning
The New Hampshire Senate Commerce Committee has voted to delay a key crypto deregulation bill. The committee voted 4-2 on Thursday to send House Bill 639 for “further study.” This decision leaves the bill’s future uncertain until the next legislative session.
What Is House Bill 639?
According to the report, House Bill 639 aims to prevent municipalities from imposing regulations targeting crypto mining operations, such as noise ordinances or zoning limits that apply solely to digital asset facilities.
The measure would also prohibit unique taxes on digital currencies or blockchain transactions. Furthermore, it establishes a dedicated blockchain dispute docket within the state’s superior court system, to be overseen by a governor-appointed justice.
Related: NVIDIA Helped Fuel Crypto Mining, Now It’s Snubbing Crypto Startups
Why Public Backlash Stalled the Bill
Committee members cited an “unusually high volume” of public feedback as the key factor in the delay. Several senators reported receiving more calls about this proposal than any other bill this year. Sen. Tara Reardon of Concord said residents expressed concerns over noise, energy use, and the loss of local zoning control.
Related: Abu Dhabi Raises Penalties to Dh100,000 for Farms Hosting Crypto Mining
Environmental groups, including the New Hampshire Network, have warned that crypto mining can consume large amounts of electricity and water. Lawmakers also referenced developments in Arkansas. That state previously adopted similar legislation but later added new restrictions in response to noise complaints.
Supporters Argue the Bill Protects Innovation
Rep. Keith Ammon, the bill’s primary sponsor, has argued that the proposal would safeguard innovation and prevent discrimination against blockchain businesses.
In addition, supporters, including Sen. Keith Murphy of Manchester, contend that the bill would signal that New Hampshire remains open to emerging technology sectors.
Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.
Source: https://coinedition.com/new-hampshire-senate-panel-hits-pause-on-crypto-mining-bill/