BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Some projects chase hype. Others quietly build history. Right now, three names are defining that split as the next 100x crypto presales: LivLive ($LIVE), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), and Nexchain ($NEX). Each claims a piece of the future, but only one is connecting blockchain to something deeper: reality itself. Bitcoin Hyper is racing to scale Bitcoin’s [...] The post Next 100x Crypto Presale or Just Hype? Why Analysts Say LivLive’s Utility Beats Bitcoin Hyper and Nexchain appeared first on Blockonomi.Some projects chase hype. Others quietly build history. Right now, three names are defining that split as the next 100x crypto presales: LivLive ($LIVE), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), and Nexchain ($NEX). Each claims a piece of the future, but only one is connecting blockchain to something deeper: reality itself. Bitcoin Hyper is racing to scale Bitcoin’s [...] The post Next 100x Crypto Presale or Just Hype? Why Analysts Say LivLive’s Utility Beats Bitcoin Hyper and Nexchain appeared first on Blockonomi.

Next 100x Crypto Presale or Just Hype? Why Analysts Say LivLive’s Utility Beats Bitcoin Hyper and Nexchain

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/11/04 18:45
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.2+0.29%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002282-4.07%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17541-0.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00227+8.61%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00137-7.43%

Some projects chase hype. Others quietly build history. Right now, three names are defining that split as the next 100x crypto presales: LivLive ($LIVE), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), and Nexchain ($NEX). Each claims a piece of the future, but only one is connecting blockchain to something deeper: reality itself.

Bitcoin Hyper is racing to scale Bitcoin’s network speed. Nexchain is infusing AI into blockchain efficiency. But LivLive is doing what none have managed, fusing augmented reality, verified engagement, and real-world presence into one ecosystem. It’s not just a token; it’s a digital operating system for human activity.

That’s why analysts, early investors, and presale watchers are calling LivLive the next 100x crypto presale to watch, not for speculation, but for innovation that moves, rewards, and verifies life itself.

LivLive’s Early Presale Momentum Signals the Next Big 100x Play

With over $2 million already raised from 210+ participants, LivLive’s Stage 1 presale is live at $0.02 per token, ahead of its $0.25 launch price. The project spans 10 stages, each doubling the price, meaning early buyers stand to gain exponentially as demand surges. Built on Ethereum (ERC-20) with a 5 billion total supply, LivLive allocates 65 % to community rewards and presales, putting ownership back into users’ hands.

What makes it the next 100x crypto presale isn’t hype, it’s the model. LivLive verifies every physical step, scan, and review, converting those real-world actions into tokenized value. Every verified movement feeds an ecosystem that merges augmented reality with blockchain, transforming streets, cafés, and cities into reward-driven gameboards. This unique “proof-of-presence” design means value isn’t extracted from users; it’s created by them.

Real Rewards, Real Treasure

Each presale Token + NFT Pack includes a unique NFT key unlocking potential access to LivLive’s $2.5 million Treasure Vault. Over 300 winners will be drawn through the presale period, culminating in a $1 million ICON grand prize. It’s not a gimmick; these NFT keys gamify investment and participation, giving every holder a stake in the LivLive story.

Imagine buying early, joining quests, and earning tangible prizes, luxury goods, travel perks, or AR exclusive experiences, while watching your token holdings appreciate with every sold-out stage.

The Power of Early Entry into the Best Crypto Presale Now

At $0.02 (Stage 1), a $1,000 investment secures 50,000 $LIVE tokens. At Stage 10 ($0.20), that same $1,000 would buy just 5,000 tokens. When LivLive launches at $0.25, the Stage 1 investors’ tokens could be worth $12,500, before bonuses. Using the EARLY30 code adds 30 % more tokens, increasing the holding to 65,000 tokens worth $16,250 at launch. That’s an approximate 16× gain simply for being early, without considering mining power, referral earnings, or vault prizes.

This early advantage fuels growing FOMO, as every new stage reduces supply and doubles entry cost. For those hunting the next 100x crypto presale, LivLive is the clear frontrunner.

How to Buy $LIVE Like a Pro

Join the LivLive presale in minutes. Create a wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase, or Phantom), then visit the LivLive presale site and connect it. Buy using ETH, USDT, USDC, or a debit/credit card via WalletConnect or Google Pay. Confirm your purchase, your $LIVE tokens and bonuses appear instantly in your dashboard.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): Scaling Bitcoin Through Solana’s Speed

Bitcoin Hyper is gaining notice for its hybrid approach: leveraging Solana’s Virtual Machine while settling on Bitcoin Layer 1 to bring lightning-fast DeFi capabilities to the original blockchain. The $HYPER token powers fees, staking, and dApp governance, blending security and scalability.

Developers see potential here, an ecosystem that could let Bitcoin participate in DeFi without compromising trust. However, while it’s a strong technical project, it lacks the consumer-driven appeal and immediate real-world use that make LivLive stand out in the next 100x crypto presale race.

Nexchain (NEX): AI Meets Blockchain Infrastructure

Nexchain’s mission is to infuse AI into Web3 at its core. By enhancing smart contracts and optimizing throughput with AI-based fraud detection and resource allocation, it aims to create a self-improving ecosystem for developers and businesses. Its native token NEX fuels transactions and governance, while AI modules adjust network performance in real time.

This intelligent layer positions Nexchain as a promising infrastructure play for enterprise adoption. Yet, unlike LivLive’s reward-driven economy and AR utility, Nexchain caters to developers rather than everyday users, limiting its mass-market FOMO potential in the current next 100x crypto presale cycle.

Conclusion: Why LivLive Leads the Next 100x Crypto Presales

Based on recent data and community momentum, LivLive emerges as the most compelling Next 100x Crypto Presale of 2025. It offers an ecosystem where presence equals power and every verified action creates value. From its wearable technology and AR-based quests to its referral rewards and $2.5 million vault giveaway, LivLive turns participation into profit while bridging Web3 and real-world interaction.

With a fair token allocation (65 % to the community) and no VC dominance, it remains one of the few presales prioritizing sustainability over speculation. For investors searching for early-stage opportunities with both utility and excitement, LivLive is undoubtedly the standout choice to watch before the next price increase.

In short: Among today’s emerging projects, LivLive is not just the next 100x crypto presale, it’s a window into how the real world meets Web3. Early buyers can still use code EARLY30 to claim 30 % more $LIVE tokens before Stage 1 closes and the price doubles again.

For More Information:

Website: http://www.livlive.com

X: https://x.com/livliveapp

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/livliveapp

The post Next 100x Crypto Presale or Just Hype? Why Analysts Say LivLive’s Utility Beats Bitcoin Hyper and Nexchain appeared first on Blockonomi.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,075.25
$105,075.25$105,075.25

+1.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,532.85
$3,532.85$3,532.85

+0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5217
$2.5217$2.5217

+8.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.49
$166.49$166.49

+2.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17919
$0.17919$0.17919

+0.62%