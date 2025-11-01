BursaDEX+
The post NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football DraftKings Stacks And Value Plays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills dives for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Getty Images Welcome to Week 9 of DFS DraftKings stacks and value plays. This week is going to be tasty as there are three games with predictive totals over 50 points and two interesting games that have totals over 47.5. What games are going to give you the best game script to stack? And you are going to need your value plays because the pricing is tight. So, let's get to it. NFL Week 9 DraftKings Game Script Stacks The chalk stack is going to be the Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, as it should be. But before we go there, let's do two other games that have the potential to break the slate. San Francisco Niners -2.5 @ New York Giants, 48.5 o/u Stats that tell the story courtesy fantasypros.com and teamrankings.com: Since Week 4, the Niners are 32nd in pressure rate (getting to the quarterback) Since Week 4, the Niners have allowed the third-most receiving yards and the fourth-most PPR points per target to slot receivers. The Giants are 30th in rushing yards allowed per game at 148.3. In the last three weeks, they have allowed 163.7 rushing yards per game. Wan'Dale Robinson runs 62.6% of his routes out of the slot. He has a 22.9% target share and a 23.7% first erad share. The Niners' defense has utilized single high 60.6% of the time (seventh most in the NFL). Robinson is second on the team with a 19% target rate against single high. QB, J.…

NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football DraftKings Stacks And Value Plays

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 22:23
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills dives for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Welcome to Week 9 of DFS DraftKings stacks and value plays. This week is going to be tasty as there are three games with predictive totals over 50 points and two interesting games that have totals over 47.5.

What games are going to give you the best game script to stack? And you are going to need your value plays because the pricing is tight. So, let’s get to it.

NFL Week 9 DraftKings Game Script Stacks

The chalk stack is going to be the Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, as it should be. But before we go there, let’s do two other games that have the potential to break the slate.

San Francisco Niners -2.5 @ New York Giants, 48.5 o/u

Stats that tell the story courtesy fantasypros.com and teamrankings.com:

  • Since Week 4, the Niners are 32nd in pressure rate (getting to the quarterback)
  • Since Week 4, the Niners have allowed the third-most receiving yards and the fourth-most PPR points per target to slot receivers.
  • The Giants are 30th in rushing yards allowed per game at 148.3. In the last three weeks, they have allowed 163.7 rushing yards per game.
  • Wan’Dale Robinson runs 62.6% of his routes out of the slot. He has a 22.9% target share and a 23.7% first erad share.
  • The Niners’ defense has utilized single high 60.6% of the time (seventh most in the NFL). Robinson is second on the team with a 19% target rate against single high.

QB, J. Dart, $5,200 + WR, W.Robinson, $5,100/ RB, C. McCaffrey, $8,800 + WR, J. Jennings, $4,300

This lineup takes up 46.8% of your salary. It leaves you $5,320 to utilize on the remaining five positions.

Indianapolis Colts -3.5 @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 50.5 o/u

Stats that tell the story courtesy @numbersgameshow:

  • Daniel Jones uses short passes on 48% of attempts (11th most). Jones is averaging 0.36 EPA per pass (on short passes), the most in the league, versus the Steelers defense, which is allowing 6.9 yards per short pass and giving up 4.7 yards after catch on short passes, the ninth most in the league.
  • The Steelers’ defense uses man coverage on 43% of opponents’ dropbacks (third most) versus Jones, who averages 8.3 passing yards per attempt against man coverage (the most).
  • The Colts have only allowed nine sacks.
  • Aaron Rodgers has a 68.3% completion percentage, 16 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions, and is averaging 7.2 passing yards per attempt. All best numbers since 2021.
  • Colts’ defense ranks second in pressure rate at 39%, but 21st in quick pass pressure rate at 14%.

QB, D. Jones, $6,200 + WR, A. Pierce, $4,600 + TE, T. Warren, $5,500/ WR, D. Metcalf, $5,500 + FLEX, TE, P. Freiermuth, $3,100

This lineup takes up 49.8% of your salary, leaving you $6,275 for each remaining position.

And now for the chalk we have all been waiting for. In addition to being chalky, this stack will be expensive. Remember, there is nothing wrong with chalk. Just try to differentiate yourself from the masses.

  1. QB, J. Allen, $7,300 + RB, J. Cook $7,200/ RB, K. Hunt $4,700 + WR, R. Rice $7,600 + TE, T. Kelce $4,600

This lineup covers a whopping 62.8% of your total roster salary, leaving you with $4,650 to fill out the remaining four positions. (It can be done!)

  1. QB, P. Mahomes, $7,100 + WR, R.Rice $7,600 TE, T. Kelce, $4,600/ RB, J. Cook, $7,200

This lineup accounts for 53% of your total roster salary, leaving $4,700 for each of the remaining five positions.

  1. QB, J. Allen, $7,300 + RB, K. Hunt $4,700 + WR, R. Rice $7,600

This skinny stack only takes up 39.2% of your salary, and now you have $5,067 for the remaining six positions.

Team Stack For Week 9

These are stacks that do not necessarily need a bring back:

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a bye, playing newly installed quarterback Tyler Shough.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 23: Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints runs for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of a preseason game at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

QB, M. Stafford, $6,300 + RB, K. Williams, $6,800 + LAR Defense $3,900

This stack takes up 34% of your entire roster, allowing for $4,900 for the remaining five positions.

Conditional Game Stack

Monitor Joe Flacco’s status and injury, then make your better judgment. If Flacco appears good to go, it’s always a wise move to stack him with JaMarr Chase or a double stack with Flacco, Chase, and Higgins. In this case, you can bring it back with Rome Odunze and Kyle Monangai. Which brings us to our value picks.

Value Picks For Week 9 DraftKings

There are several running backs ruled out for this week. Each has an able replacement:

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 26: Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Getty Images

  • D’Andre Swift OUT —> Kyle Monangai, $4,600 v 32nd-ranked run defense allowing 27.0 average fantasy points per game to the running back position.
  • Rhamondre Stevenson OUT —> TreVeyon Henderson $4,900 v Falcons, allowing 11th most fantasy points per game to the running back position 17.0.
  • Cam Skateboo OUT —> Tyrone Tracy $5,100 v mid range Niners’ defense giving up 15.8 fantasy points to the running back position.
  • Hassan Haskins is OUT —-> Kimani Vidal $6,300 v Titans, allowing the second most fantasy points per game to the running back position.
  • Isaiah Pacheco OUT —-> Kareem Hunt $4,700 v Bills defense allowing fifth most fantasy points to the running back position, 19.6.

NFL Week 9 DraftKings Stacks And Plays

This week allows for lots of variance with five of the 11 games on the main slate with a predicted total of 47.5 or more. Whether you are playing single-entry or GPP, use the variance to your advantage. Don’t be afraid to double-stack, skinny-stack multiple games or go solo on rushing quarterbacks ( Allen, Herbert, Dart, Maye, or Mahomes).

Get Different, and as always, good luck and play nice.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gladyslouisetyler/2025/11/01/nfl-week-9-fantasy-football-draftkings-stacks-and-value-plays/

