BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Per CryptoSlam, NFT (non-fungible token) sales volume dropped 28.42% to $98.18 million from last week. Market participation bucked the trend.Per CryptoSlam, NFT (non-fungible token) sales volume dropped 28.42% to $98.18 million from last week. Market participation bucked the trend.

NFT sales drop 28% to $98m, Bored Ape Yacht Club sales surge 100%

Oleh: Crypto.news
2025/11/01 20:34
NFT
NFT$0.0000004039+0.79%
ApeCoin
APE$0.39-2.69%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01559-0.12%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.003251-7.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%

According to CryptoSlam’s data, NFT (non-fungible token) sales volume has declined by 28.42% to $98.18 million, down from last week.

However, market participation has bucked the trend, with NFT buyers surging by 22.86% to 626,341 and sellers climbing by 13.54% to 469,316.

NFT transactions fell by 5.08% to 1,458,311. The global crypto market cap has also dropped and now stands at $3.71 trillion, down from last week’s $3.75 trillion.

Summary
  • NFT sales fell 28% to $98.18M, but buyers surged 22.86% to 626,341.
  • BAYC sales jumped 108%, while DMarket and DX Terminal saw declines.
  • Ethereum led networks with $41.72M in NFT sales, up nearly 20% weekly.

DMarket’s decline, BAYC’s comeback

DMarket, on the Mythos blockchain, is down 34.09% from last week’s $9.05 million. Yet it still maintains first place with $5.92 million in sales. The collection processed 209,894 transactions with 17,852 buyers and 13,838 sellers.

DX Terminal on Base held second position at $5.62 million, down 18.23% from last week’s $7.56 million. The collection recorded 294,979 transactions.

NFT sales drop 28% to $98m, Bored Ape Yacht Club sales surge 100% - 2

Bored Ape Yacht Club stormed back into the top rankings at third place with $5.22 million in sales, surging 108.47%.

The Ethereum (ETH) collection had 180 transactions with 115 buyers and 115 sellers.

Pudgy Penguins climbed to fourth with $4.85 million, up 21.07% from last week’s $3.80 million. The collection saw 182 transactions with 99 buyers and 105 sellers.

Guild of Guardians Heroes on Immutable-Zk secured fifth place at $3.88 million, up 11.11% from last week’s $3.45 million. The collection had 3,100 transactions.

CryptoPunks entered the top six with $3.79 million, surging 49.48%. The Ethereum collection processed just 21 transactions with 14 buyers and 16 sellers.

Ethereum extends lead

Ethereum strengthened its position at the top with $41.72 million in sales, up 19.72% from last week’s $35.04 million.

The network recorded $3.59 million in wash trading, bringing its total to $45.31 million. Buyers increased by 14.66% to 54,401.

Bitcoin (BTC) held second place with $11.55 million, down 11.47% from last week’s $13.17 million. The network saw 18,316 buyers, up 36.06%.

NFT sales drop 28% to $98m, Bored Ape Yacht Club sales surge 100% - 3

Base remained in third with $10.36 million, up 7.34% from last week’s $10.19 million. The blockchain recorded $4.93 million in wash trading, with buyers rising 7.92% to 277,561.

Immutable (IMX) climbed to fourth position with $6.56 million, up 12.54% from last week’s $5.73 million. The network had 7,981 buyers, up 32.75%.

Solana (SOL) secured fifth place with $6.16 million, surging 30.28% from last week’s $4.92 million. The blockchain attracted 40,011 buyers, up 30.29%.

Mythos Chain dropped to sixth at $6.09 million, down 33.27% from last week’s $9.27 million. The blockchain had 46,981 buyers, up 39.03%.

BNB Chain (BNB) rounded out the top seven with $5.25 million, down 3.76% from last week’s $5.33 million. Buyers jumped 33.18% to 43,642.

CryptoPunk leads high-value transactions

  • CryptoPunks #8407 topped individual sales at $413,469.94 (100 ETH), sold five days ago.
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #3105 placed second at $359,769.63 (90 ETH), sold three days ago.
  • V1 Cryptopunks Wrapped #4350 sold for $248,839.14 (62.9 ETH) seven days ago.
  • Autoglyphs #256 fetched $222,558.91 (59 WETH) two days ago.
  • CryptoPunks #7378 completed the top five at $212,360.44 (51 ETH), sold five days ago.
Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08155+14.39%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.08%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.833-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.5212+8.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00327-3.82%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,980.80
$104,980.80$104,980.80

+1.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,527.88
$3,527.88$3,527.88

+0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5189
$2.5189$2.5189

+8.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.36
$166.36$166.36

+2.35%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17887
$0.17887$0.17887

+0.44%