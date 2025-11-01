NIO Stock: Record October Deliveries Push Shares Higher Despite Earnings Miss

TLDR

NIO stock rose 3.4% on Friday, closing at $7.25 despite trading volume down 15% from average levels.

The company delivered a record 40,397 vehicles in October 2025, up 92.6% year-over-year, with year-to-date deliveries reaching 241,618 units.

Multiple analysts upgraded their outlook, with Citigroup raising its price target from $8.10 to $8.60 and UBS upgrading NIO from neutral to buy.

Third quarter earnings showed a loss of $0.32 per share, missing expectations by $0.02, though revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $2.65 billion.

The ONVO L90 SUV has delivered over 10,000 units for three consecutive months since its late July launch, with October showing strong performance across all three brand lines.

NIO shares climbed 3.4% during Friday’s trading session, closing at $7.25. The stock reached an intraday high of $7.27 before settling just above that mark.





NIO Inc., NIO



Trading volume came in lighter than usual. About 50.6 million shares changed hands, down 15% from the daily average of 59.8 million shares.

The price movement came alongside the company’s October delivery announcement. NIO reported record monthly deliveries of 40,397 vehicles, representing a 92.6% increase compared to October 2024.

The October figure marks a new high for the Chinese electric vehicle maker. Year-to-date deliveries now stand at 241,618 vehicles, up 41.9% from the same period last year.

NIO’s cumulative deliveries reached 913,182 vehicles as of October 31, 2025. The company operates three distinct brands serving different market segments.

The premium NIO brand delivered 17,143 vehicles in October. ONVO, targeting families, contributed 17,342 units while the newer FIREFLY brand added 5,912 deliveries.

Analyst Activity Heats Up

Wall Street has been reassessing NIO lately. Citigroup raised its price target from $8.10 to $8.60 while maintaining a buy rating in late September.

UBS made a bigger move, upgrading NIO from neutral to buy. The firm lifted its price objective from $6.20 to $8.50 in mid-September.

Bank of America also joined in, raising its target from $5.00 to $7.10. The bank kept its neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its buy rating in July. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIO from strong sell to hold in early September.

Currently, four analysts rate the stock as a buy. Seven have hold ratings while two maintain sell ratings.

The consensus price target sits at $6.75. That’s below Friday’s closing price, though several recent upgrades came in above current levels.

ONVO L90 Drives Growth

The ONVO L90 SUV continues to perform well for NIO. The vehicle topped 10,000 monthly deliveries for the third straight month since launching in late July.

The L90 competes in the large three-row SUV segment. NIO positions it as a flagship offering with smart technology features.

Recent earnings showed mixed results. NIO reported a loss of $0.32 per share for the third quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30.

Revenue came in at $2.65 billion for the quarter. That represented a 9% increase from the same period in 2024.

The company’s net margin remained negative at 34.71%. Return on equity stood at negative 589.46%.

NIO carries a market capitalization of $15.12 billion. The stock trades with a beta of 1.30, indicating higher volatility than the broader market.

Institutional ownership stands at 48.55% of shares outstanding. Several institutional investors adjusted their positions in recent quarters.

The 50-day moving average for NIO is $6.87. The 200-day moving average sits at $5.02, well below current trading levels.

