No Monday Surprises: Strategy Increases Its Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings

Strategy – the software company co-founded by Bitcoin proponent Michael Saylor – has established a buy-and-hold BTC course of action over the past several years. It has the tradition to announce new purchases each Monday, which began after the US elections last year, and there was no surprise today.

The firm revealed on its official X account that it has bought 397 BTC for approximately $45.6 million at an average price of $114,771 per unit. Strategy has achieved BTC Yield of 26.1% YTD 2025, and its total holdings have reached 641,205 BTC acquired for around $47.5 billion.

As of press time, the USD equivalent of Strategy’s stash is roughly $69 billion, meaning the company is sitting on a staggering paper profit of over $21 billion. A few days ago, the entity reported a net income of $2.8 billion, while its operating income reached $3.9 billion. Most of the positive results were attributed to the performance of its Bitcoin holdings.

It is worth noting that the company has slowed its acquisition efforts lately, and the acquired stack from last week was very similar to the one disclosed today. In comparison, earlier this year, some of its purchases exceeded $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s shares have plunged substantially recently. Currently, MSTR is worth around $270, representing a 23% decline on a monthly scale.

