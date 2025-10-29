Noomez Presale – Now Live! Early Holders Rush Into the Hottest Meme Coin Launch

Advertisement

The Noomez presale has gone live, and it’s already turning heads. Early holders are flooding in as the 28-stage sale begins, with token burns, staking rewards, and automated supply reductions.

Every move is visible, making progress and potential measurable in real time. The Noomez presale is fully operational and already rewarding early participants who act quickly.

Live 28‑Stage Structure with Transparent Execution

The presale allocates 140 billion $NNZ out of a fixed 280 billion token supply (50%) specifically to the presale model.

From Stage 1 to Stage 28, the price begins at $0.00001 and steadily climbs to $0.0028 by the final round. Each stage is time‑limited (up to seven days) or ends earlier if the allocation sells out.

What distinguishes this model is the automatic burn of unsold tokens at the close of each stage. Any tokens not sold are permanently destroyed to reduce supply progressively and create scarcity before listing.

The rollout is visible via the live Noom Gauge, a segmented tracker on the dashboard that lights up as each stage completes.

All stages are pre-coded and verified on-chain, enabling holders to inspect contracts, track burn events, and verify team and treasury vesting.

Incentives, Rewards & Scarcity Engineering

The Noomez presale doesn’t stop at price traction-it includes layered incentives to reward early participation. One highlight feature is the “Stage X Million” airdrop mechanics.

In each stage, one verified wallet receives X million $NNZ (e.g., 14 million at Stage 14, 28 million at Stage 28) via on‑chain randomization.

In parallel, staking infrastructure is already live for early holders. The platform advertises up to 66% APY for tokens locked during the presale or immediately post‑listing, with longer locks yielding higher multipliers.

The burn mechanics extend beyond stage‑unsold tokens. The roadmap introduces Vault Events at key milestones (e.g., Stage 14, Stage 28), where large burns, airdrops, NFT deliveries, and partner‑token access activate.

Because supply shrinks each time a stage ends without full take‑up, the effective float ahead of launch tightens. Together, the mechanics create a layered incentive: get in early, benefit from lower prices, higher allocation, future rewards, and shrinking supply.

Risk Controls & On‑Chain Governance

While presales often risk dump and manipulation, Noomez embeds safeguards at the contract level. Team and partner allocations are time‑locked, with vesting schedules visible on‑chain.

Liquidity is planned to be locked at launch via a third‑party locker to prevent insiders from exiting early.

Founders are KYC‑verified and contracts are audited. Documentation and deployment precede public fundraising, reversing the usual order in which tokens sell first and contracts come later.

What This Means for Early Holders of the Noomez Presale

For participants entering the Noomez presale now, several potential advantages emerge:

Entry at the lowest‑price stages: Access the lowest presale prices, where allocations are largest and unsold tokens are burned if not filled.

Access the lowest presale prices, where allocations are largest and unsold tokens are burned if not filled. Transparent mechanics: All key systems are live and reviewable, including contract data, the gauge tracker, burn events, and the staking dashboard.

All key systems are live and reviewable, including contract data, the gauge tracker, burn events, and the staking dashboard. Deflationary presale design: Earlier holders stand to benefit if later price stages sell out and the token float shrinks ahead of listing.

Earlier holders stand to benefit if later price stages sell out and the token float shrinks ahead of listing. Active reward utilities: They are already active (staking, airdrops), meaning value accrues beyond mere price speculation.

Conversely, holders should remain mindful that the token has yet to trade publicly, and market conditions will matter.

But for those seeking structured early participation rather than purely hype‑driven prelaunch, the “Noomez presale” presents a measurable framework.

