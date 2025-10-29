BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Noomez Presale – Now Live! Early Holders Rush Into the Hottest Meme Coin Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The Noomez presale has gone live, and it’s already turning heads. Early holders are flooding in as the 28-stage sale begins, with token burns, staking rewards, and automated supply reductions. Every move is visible, making progress and potential measurable in real time. The Noomez presale is fully operational and already rewarding early participants who act quickly. Live 28‑Stage Structure with Transparent Execution The presale allocates 140 billion $NNZ out of a fixed 280 billion token supply (50%) specifically to the presale model. From Stage 1 to Stage 28, the price begins at $0.00001 and steadily climbs to $0.0028 by the final round. Each stage is time‑limited (up to seven days) or ends earlier if the allocation sells out. Advertisement &nbsp What distinguishes this model is the automatic burn of unsold tokens at the close of each stage. Any tokens not sold are permanently destroyed to reduce supply progressively and create scarcity before listing. The rollout is visible via the live Noom Gauge, a segmented tracker on the dashboard that lights up as each stage completes. All stages are pre-coded and verified on-chain, enabling holders to inspect contracts, track burn events, and verify team and treasury vesting. Incentives, Rewards & Scarcity Engineering The Noomez presale doesn’t stop at price traction-it includes layered incentives to reward early participation. One highlight feature is the “Stage X Million” airdrop mechanics. In each stage, one verified wallet receives X million $NNZ (e.g., 14 million at Stage 14, 28 million at Stage 28) via on‑chain randomization. In parallel, staking infrastructure is already live for early holders. The platform… The post Noomez Presale – Now Live! Early Holders Rush Into the Hottest Meme Coin Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The Noomez presale has gone live, and it’s already turning heads. Early holders are flooding in as the 28-stage sale begins, with token burns, staking rewards, and automated supply reductions. Every move is visible, making progress and potential measurable in real time. The Noomez presale is fully operational and already rewarding early participants who act quickly. Live 28‑Stage Structure with Transparent Execution The presale allocates 140 billion $NNZ out of a fixed 280 billion token supply (50%) specifically to the presale model. From Stage 1 to Stage 28, the price begins at $0.00001 and steadily climbs to $0.0028 by the final round. Each stage is time‑limited (up to seven days) or ends earlier if the allocation sells out. Advertisement &nbsp What distinguishes this model is the automatic burn of unsold tokens at the close of each stage. Any tokens not sold are permanently destroyed to reduce supply progressively and create scarcity before listing. The rollout is visible via the live Noom Gauge, a segmented tracker on the dashboard that lights up as each stage completes. All stages are pre-coded and verified on-chain, enabling holders to inspect contracts, track burn events, and verify team and treasury vesting. Incentives, Rewards & Scarcity Engineering The Noomez presale doesn’t stop at price traction-it includes layered incentives to reward early participation. One highlight feature is the “Stage X Million” airdrop mechanics. In each stage, one verified wallet receives X million $NNZ (e.g., 14 million at Stage 14, 28 million at Stage 28) via on‑chain randomization. In parallel, staking infrastructure is already live for early holders. The platform…

Noomez Presale – Now Live! Early Holders Rush Into the Hottest Meme Coin Launch

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 18:43
Nowchain
NOW$0.00236+13.46%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001411-4.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001666+1.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007541-2.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007107-2.68%
Advertisement

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

The Noomez presale has gone live, and it’s already turning heads. Early holders are flooding in as the 28-stage sale begins, with token burns, staking rewards, and automated supply reductions.

Every move is visible, making progress and potential measurable in real time. The Noomez presale is fully operational and already rewarding early participants who act quickly.

Live 28‑Stage Structure with Transparent Execution

The presale allocates 140 billion $NNZ out of a fixed 280 billion token supply (50%) specifically to the presale model.

From Stage 1 to Stage 28, the price begins at $0.00001 and steadily climbs to $0.0028 by the final round. Each stage is time‑limited (up to seven days) or ends earlier if the allocation sells out.

Advertisement

 

What distinguishes this model is the automatic burn of unsold tokens at the close of each stage. Any tokens not sold are permanently destroyed to reduce supply progressively and create scarcity before listing.

The rollout is visible via the live Noom Gauge, a segmented tracker on the dashboard that lights up as each stage completes.

All stages are pre-coded and verified on-chain, enabling holders to inspect contracts, track burn events, and verify team and treasury vesting.

Incentives, Rewards & Scarcity Engineering

The Noomez presale doesn’t stop at price traction-it includes layered incentives to reward early participation. One highlight feature is the “Stage X Million” airdrop mechanics.

In each stage, one verified wallet receives X million $NNZ (e.g., 14 million at Stage 14, 28 million at Stage 28) via on‑chain randomization.

In parallel, staking infrastructure is already live for early holders. The platform advertises up to 66% APY for tokens locked during the presale or immediately post‑listing, with longer locks yielding higher multipliers.

The burn mechanics extend beyond stage‑unsold tokens. The roadmap introduces Vault Events at key milestones (e.g., Stage 14, Stage 28), where large burns, airdrops, NFT deliveries, and partner‑token access activate.

Because supply shrinks each time a stage ends without full take‑up, the effective float ahead of launch tightens. Together, the mechanics create a layered incentive: get in early, benefit from lower prices, higher allocation, future rewards, and shrinking supply.

Risk Controls & On‑Chain Governance

While presales often risk dump and manipulation, Noomez embeds safeguards at the contract level. Team and partner allocations are time‑locked, with vesting schedules visible on‑chain.

Liquidity is planned to be locked at launch via a third‑party locker to prevent insiders from exiting early.

Founders are KYC‑verified and contracts are audited. Documentation and deployment precede public fundraising, reversing the usual order in which tokens sell first and contracts come later.

What This Means for Early Holders of the Noomez Presale

For participants entering the Noomez presale now, several potential advantages emerge:

  • Entry at the lowest‑price stages: Access the lowest presale prices, where allocations are largest and unsold tokens are burned if not filled.
  • Transparent mechanics: All key systems are live and reviewable, including contract data, the gauge tracker, burn events, and the staking dashboard.
  • Deflationary presale design: Earlier holders stand to benefit if later price stages sell out and the token float shrinks ahead of listing.
  • Active reward utilities: They are already active (staking, airdrops), meaning value accrues beyond mere price speculation.

Conversely, holders should remain mindful that the token has yet to trade publicly, and market conditions will matter. 

But for those seeking structured early participation rather than purely hype‑driven prelaunch, the “Noomez presale” presents a measurable framework.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Noomez Website 

Telegram: Join the Noomez Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Noomez ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.

Source: https://zycrypto.com/noomez-presale-now-live-early-holders-rush-into-the-hottest-meme-coin-launch/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.247-2.17%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12524+3.98%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003011+1.51%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17261-3.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10231+2.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,290.06+1.34%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16
BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

The post BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BDACS has launched KRW1, the first Korean won-backed stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain. KRW1 is fully backed by Korean won reserves held at Woori Bank. South Korea’s BDACS launched KRW1, the first Korean won-backed stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain. The digital asset is fully collateralized with Korean won held at Woori Bank. The launch follows successful proof of concept validation, marking one of the first stablecoins pegged to South Korea’s national currency to operate on a major blockchain network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bdacs-krw1-stablecoin-avalanche-launch/
COM
COM$0.006447+3.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.10231+2.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08176+15.30%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:55

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,376.33
$105,376.33$105,376.33

+0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,535.93
$3,535.93$3,535.93

+0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5375
$2.5375$2.5375

+0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.72
$166.72$166.72

+0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17877
$0.17877$0.17877

-0.25%