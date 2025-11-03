The post Not considering giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump said late Sunday that he’s not really considering giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles. Key quotes Not really considering giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles.‘Could be’ US troops on ground in Nigeria or air strikes.There is no final straw for Putin.Sometimes you have to let Russia-Ukraine get fought out.I don’t set deadlines on Venezuela.We have secret plans for Venezuela, lets see what happens.Will not attend Supreme Court tariff case arguments.Don’t want to do anything to deflect the importance of that decision.I meet with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang all the time.We don’t give Nvidia’s Blackwell chip to other people. Market reaction At the time of writing, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading 0.79% higher on the day to trade at $61.18. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus… The post Not considering giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump said late Sunday that he’s not really considering giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles. Key quotes Not really considering giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles.‘Could be’ US troops on ground in Nigeria or air strikes.There is no final straw for Putin.Sometimes you have to let Russia-Ukraine get fought out.I don’t set deadlines on Venezuela.We have secret plans for Venezuela, lets see what happens.Will not attend Supreme Court tariff case arguments.Don’t want to do anything to deflect the importance of that decision.I meet with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang all the time.We don’t give Nvidia’s Blackwell chip to other people. Market reaction At the time of writing, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading 0.79% higher on the day to trade at $61.18. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus…