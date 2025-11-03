BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Trump announced Nvidia’s most advanced Blackwell AI chips will remain exclusive to U.S. companies and cannot be sold to China or other nations. The president will permit China and other countries to purchase less powerful Nvidia chips but reserves top-tier technology for America. Nvidia stock gained 1.4% to $205.31 in premarket trading Monday after [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Trump Blocks Advanced Chip Sales to China appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Trump announced Nvidia’s most advanced Blackwell AI chips will remain exclusive to U.S. companies and cannot be sold to China or other nations. The president will permit China and other countries to purchase less powerful Nvidia chips but reserves top-tier technology for America. Nvidia stock gained 1.4% to $205.31 in premarket trading Monday after [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Trump Blocks Advanced Chip Sales to China appeared first on Blockonomi.

Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Trump Blocks Advanced Chip Sales to China

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/11/03 21:51
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.939+15.68%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06276-2.07%
Union
U$0.006059-1.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
4
4$0.0624+1.05%

TLDR

  • Trump announced Nvidia’s most advanced Blackwell AI chips will remain exclusive to U.S. companies and cannot be sold to China or other nations.
  • The president will permit China and other countries to purchase less powerful Nvidia chips but reserves top-tier technology for America.
  • Nvidia stock gained 1.4% to $205.31 in premarket trading Monday after Trump’s announcement on CBS “60 Minutes.”
  • The policy appears stricter than earlier indications, though Nvidia recently committed to supplying 260,000 Blackwell chips to South Korea.
  • CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia hasn’t pursued Chinese export licenses because Beijing doesn’t want the company operating there currently.

President Trump set firm boundaries Sunday on Nvidia chip exports. The company’s most powerful Blackwell processors will stay exclusively in U.S. hands.

Nvidia shares jumped 1.4% to $205.31 in Monday premarket trading following the announcement. The company recently crossed the $5 trillion market cap threshold after Trump previously suggested flexibility on export controls during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.


NVDA Stock Card
NVIDIA Corporation, NVDA

Export Policy Creates Questions

Trump’s restrictions may extend beyond China alone. The policy appears tighter than what administration officials had previously indicated.

Nvidia just announced a major South Korean deal Friday. The company will supply over 260,000 Blackwell AI chips to Samsung Electronics and other Korean firms.

Trump didn’t completely close the door on China. He left open the possibility of selling downgraded Blackwell versions to Chinese companies while maintaining the ban on top-tier models.

China hawks in Washington have criticized any potential Blackwell sales to Beijing. Republican Congressman John Moolenaar compared such deals to “giving Iran weapons-grade uranium.”

Trump mentioned discussing Blackwell chips with Xi before their South Korea summit. The topic never materialized during their actual meeting.

Nvidia CEO Addresses China Market

CEO Jensen Huang spoke about China at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference. Beijing has blocked Nvidia from the Chinese market, according to Huang.

The CEO believes Chinese market access benefits both nations. He noted Nvidia needs the Chinese market to fund American research and development efforts.

U.S. AI Leadership Strategy

The administration’s July AI blueprint aimed to expand exports to allies while maintaining technological superiority over China. The plan included loosening environmental regulations.

Nvidia recently became the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization. The chip manufacturer leads the AI semiconductor market with its advanced processors powering most major AI systems.

The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Trump Blocks Advanced Chip Sales to China appeared first on Blockonomi.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08155+14.39%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.08%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.833-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.5212+8.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00327-3.82%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,750.00
$104,750.00$104,750.00

+0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,513.09
$3,513.09$3,513.09

-0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5091
$2.5091$2.5091

+8.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.56
$165.56$165.56

+1.86%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17813
$0.17813$0.17813

+0.02%