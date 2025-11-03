Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Trump Blocks Advanced Chip Sales to China

TLDR

Trump announced Nvidia’s most advanced Blackwell AI chips will remain exclusive to U.S. companies and cannot be sold to China or other nations.

The president will permit China and other countries to purchase less powerful Nvidia chips but reserves top-tier technology for America.

Nvidia stock gained 1.4% to $205.31 in premarket trading Monday after Trump’s announcement on CBS “60 Minutes.”

The policy appears stricter than earlier indications, though Nvidia recently committed to supplying 260,000 Blackwell chips to South Korea.

CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia hasn’t pursued Chinese export licenses because Beijing doesn’t want the company operating there currently.

President Trump set firm boundaries Sunday on Nvidia chip exports. The company’s most powerful Blackwell processors will stay exclusively in U.S. hands.

Nvidia shares jumped 1.4% to $205.31 in Monday premarket trading following the announcement. The company recently crossed the $5 trillion market cap threshold after Trump previously suggested flexibility on export controls during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.





NVIDIA Corporation, NVDA



Export Policy Creates Questions

Trump’s restrictions may extend beyond China alone. The policy appears tighter than what administration officials had previously indicated.

Nvidia just announced a major South Korean deal Friday. The company will supply over 260,000 Blackwell AI chips to Samsung Electronics and other Korean firms.

Trump didn’t completely close the door on China. He left open the possibility of selling downgraded Blackwell versions to Chinese companies while maintaining the ban on top-tier models.

China hawks in Washington have criticized any potential Blackwell sales to Beijing. Republican Congressman John Moolenaar compared such deals to “giving Iran weapons-grade uranium.”

Trump mentioned discussing Blackwell chips with Xi before their South Korea summit. The topic never materialized during their actual meeting.

Nvidia CEO Addresses China Market

CEO Jensen Huang spoke about China at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference. Beijing has blocked Nvidia from the Chinese market, according to Huang.

The CEO believes Chinese market access benefits both nations. He noted Nvidia needs the Chinese market to fund American research and development efforts.

U.S. AI Leadership Strategy

The administration’s July AI blueprint aimed to expand exports to allies while maintaining technological superiority over China. The plan included loosening environmental regulations.

Nvidia recently became the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization. The chip manufacturer leads the AI semiconductor market with its advanced processors powering most major AI systems.

