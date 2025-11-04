Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Wall Street Raises Targets as Orders Top $500 Billion

TLDR

Jefferies raised Nvidia price target to $240 from $220 based on $500 billion order visibility through 2026

Loop Capital set new Wall Street high price target of $350, pointing to 69% upside potential

Revenue estimates increased to $293 billion for 2026 and $384 billion for 2027

Microsoft received U.S. approval to export 60,400 Nvidia chips to UAE

Amazon Web Services secured access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs in $38 billion OpenAI cloud deal

Nvidia stock climbed 2.17% to $206.88 on Monday as fresh AI deals and export approvals lifted the chipmaker. The gains came after several announcements that showed continued strong demand for the company’s processors.





Jefferies raised its price target on Nvidia to $240 from $220 while keeping a Buy rating. The firm based the increase on statements Nvidia made at GTC DC about its order book.

The company said it has visibility to fulfill $500 billion in orders during 2025 and 2026. These orders span its Blackwell and Rubin product families.

Jefferies ran its own analysis and came up with $464 billion in potential revenue for those two years. That leaves room for an extra $36 billion if Nvidia hits the higher mark.

The analyst firm bumped up its revenue projections for Nvidia. It now expects $293 billion in 2026 and $384 billion in 2027. Those numbers are up from earlier estimates of $283 billion and $334 billion.

Jefferies also raised its earnings per share forecast to $9.00 for calendar year 2027. The firm’s deeper analysis suggests EPS could top $10 that year.

Loop Capital made an even bigger move. Analyst Ananda Baruah lifted his price target from $250 to $350. That’s now the highest target on Wall Street.

The $350 price point implies about 69% upside from Monday’s closing price. Baruah pointed to what he called a “Golden Wave” of generative AI adoption as the reason for his view.

New Deals Show GPU Demand

Two deals announced Monday added to the positive momentum. IREN said it will use Nvidia GPUs at a new Texas facility. Dell will supply the chips and Microsoft will operate the site for AI workloads.

Amazon Web Services made a bigger splash with its announcement. OpenAI will get access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs through a $38 billion cloud agreement.

The AWS deal shows how cloud providers are buying up Nvidia chips in bulk. Full deployment of the OpenAI resources is expected by 2026.

Export Approval for UAE

Microsoft confirmed it secured U.S. government approval to export Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates. The license covers about 60,400 A100 chips plus newer GB300 GPUs.

The chips will power AI systems from OpenAI, Anthropic and other providers in the UAE. Microsoft plans to invest $15.2 billion in the country by 2030.

That investment includes a $1.5 billion stake in UAE AI firm G42. It also covers more than $5.5 billion in infrastructure spending.

The export approval removes a potential obstacle for Nvidia’s international sales. It allows the company to serve growing AI demand in the Middle East.

Nvidia is trading at $206.88, which is 0.97% below its 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has gained nearly 54% year-to-date.

The company currently has 37 Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell from analysts tracked by TipRanks. The average price target sits at $237.86, which implies 15% upside.

Nvidia reports earnings in 15 days. The company has a P/E ratio of 59.19 and revenue growth of 71.55% over the last twelve months.

