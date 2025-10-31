BursaDEX+
Nvidia is set to deliver over 260,000 Blackwell AI accelerator chips to South Korea through deals with the Ministry of Science and major firms like Samsung, Hyundai, and SK Group. This initiative bolsters the nation's sovereign AI infrastructure, enhancing domestic computing power for AI and potential blockchain applications without relying on foreign clouds.

South Korea's AI push: Government-led plan installs 50,000+ Nvidia chips in national data centers for secure, local AI development. Samsung builds AI factory with 50,000 chips to train models for devices and optimize GPU integration. Over 260,000 chips total; Nvidia's $500 billion pipeline highlights surging demand amid 11% stock rise in recent sessions.

Discover how Nvidia's massive Blackwell chip delivery to South Korea advances sovereign AI and crypto innovation. Explore deals with Samsung, Hyundai, SK Group for secure computing infrastructure. Read now for key insights!

What is Nvidia's Blackwell Chip Deal with South Korea?

Nvidia's Blackwell AI accelerator chips are at the center of a major agreement to supply over 260,000 units to South Korea, brokered by the Ministry of Science and involving Samsung, Hyundai, and…

Nvidia Set to Deliver 260,000 Blackwell AI Chips to South Korea for Infrastructure Expansion

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 20:47
Nvidia is set to deliver over 260,000 Blackwell AI accelerator chips to South Korea through deals with the Ministry of Science and major firms like Samsung, Hyundai, and SK Group. This initiative bolsters the nation’s sovereign AI infrastructure, enhancing domestic computing power for AI and potential blockchain applications without relying on foreign clouds.

  • South Korea’s AI push: Government-led plan installs 50,000+ Nvidia chips in national data centers for secure, local AI development.

  • Samsung builds AI factory with 50,000 chips to train models for devices and optimize GPU integration.

  • Over 260,000 chips total; Nvidia’s $500 billion pipeline highlights surging demand amid 11% stock rise in recent sessions.

Discover how Nvidia’s massive Blackwell chip delivery to South Korea advances sovereign AI and crypto innovation. Explore deals with Samsung, Hyundai, SK Group for secure computing infrastructure. Read now for key insights!

What is Nvidia’s Blackwell Chip Deal with South Korea?

Nvidia’s Blackwell AI accelerator chips are at the center of a major agreement to supply over 260,000 units to South Korea, brokered by the Ministry of Science and involving Samsung, Hyundai, and SK Group. This deal supports the country’s vision for sovereign AI infrastructure, aiming to deploy more than 50,000 chips in public and private data centers like the National AI Computing Center and those run by Kakao, Naver, and NHN Cloud. By keeping high-level AI computing domestic, South Korea reduces dependence on overseas cloud services, fostering innovation in AI-driven sectors including potential blockchain and cryptocurrency applications.

How Will Samsung Utilize Nvidia’s Blackwell Chips?

Samsung is constructing an AI factory to house over 50,000 Nvidia Blackwell chips, which will power the training and deployment of proprietary AI models for its devices and internal operations. Nvidia representatives indicate that Samsung will adapt its chipmaking lithography platform to integrate with these GPUs, potentially boosting performance efficiency by up to 20 times. Additionally, Samsung plans to implement Nvidia’s Omniverse simulation software for advanced modeling. As both a customer and supplier, Samsung produces high-bandwidth memory (HBM) essential for the GPUs and has confirmed collaboration to refine its fourth-generation HBM for better AI compatibility. This partnership underscores South Korea’s growing role in global AI hardware ecosystems, with implications for energy-efficient computing that could extend to cryptocurrency mining and decentralized networks.

Hyundai Motor Group will deploy a comparable number of Blackwell-based processors to advance AI in manufacturing automation, autonomous driving, and software-defined vehicles. The chips will handle training on telemetry data, robotics, and navigation datasets, aligning with Hyundai’s shift toward AI-centric automotive innovation. Meanwhile, SK Group is installing Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell server chips in Asia’s first industrial AI cloud, targeting robotics and AI-enhanced production workflows. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized that this setup applies AI directly in physical manufacturing environments, beyond just digital applications.

The broader context of Nvidia’s expansion in South Korea coincides with intense global demand for AI hardware. The company recently surpassed $5 trillion in market value, with its stock climbing 11% over the last five trading sessions. At a Washington event, Huang revealed a $500 billion business pipeline for Blackwell GPUs and upcoming Rubin systems, signaling robust growth in AI infrastructure investments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Impact Does Nvidia’s South Korea Deal Have on Global AI Supply Chains?

Nvidia’s delivery of over 260,000 Blackwell chips to South Korea strengthens domestic AI capabilities while diversifying supply chains away from regions like China, affected by U.S. export restrictions. This move supports South Korea’s sovereign infrastructure goals and could influence crypto sectors by enabling more localized, secure AI for blockchain analytics and smart contracts, as per reports from Bloomberg.

Why Is South Korea Focusing on Sovereign AI Infrastructure with Nvidia Chips?

South Korea aims to control its high-level AI computing domestically to safeguard data sovereignty and accelerate innovation in key industries. By installing over 50,000 Nvidia accelerator chips in national centers, the country avoids outsourcing to foreign clouds, promoting self-reliance in AI development that resonates with voice-activated queries on global tech strategies and their ties to emerging crypto ecosystems.

Key Takeaways

  • Sovereign AI Boost: South Korea’s plan with 50,000+ Nvidia chips ensures domestic control over AI workloads, reducing foreign dependencies and opening doors for secure crypto applications.
  • Corporate Deployments: Samsung’s AI factory and Hyundai’s automotive AI models highlight practical uses, with SK Group’s industrial cloud expanding AI into manufacturing—potentially optimizing blockchain processes.
  • Market Momentum: Nvidia’s $500 billion pipeline and stock surge reflect AI hardware demand; investors should monitor how these chips influence energy-efficient crypto mining advancements.

Conclusion

Nvidia’s landmark agreement to supply over 260,000 Blackwell AI accelerator chips to South Korea, in partnership with the Ministry of Science, Samsung, Hyundai, and SK Group, marks a pivotal step in building sovereign AI infrastructure. This initiative not only fortifies national computing capabilities but also positions the country as a leader in AI innovation, with ripple effects for blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies through enhanced domestic processing power. As global demand for such hardware intensifies, stakeholders can anticipate further collaborations that drive efficient, secure advancements—stay tuned for updates on how these developments shape the intersection of AI and crypto landscapes.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/nvidia-set-to-deliver-260000-blackwell-ai-chips-to-south-korea-for-infrastructure-expansion/

