BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post NYT ‘Strands’ Hints And Answers For Tuesday, November 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times Tuesday is here and just like every other Tuesday, we have words to uncover in today’s NYT Strands puzzle. Today’s Strands is a fun one, and I’m going to give you some different clues than usual, so read on for a little help with today’s puzzle! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: F-I-L-M Hints 50-year-old suspense film with aquatic monster. Animated picture about vehicles. A mystery comedy based on a board game. Cops and robbers. Harvey, but not with a rabbit. Space opera based on a classic sci-fi novel. Smash! About a pig. Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: FOUR LETTER MOVIES Here’s the full list of words: JAWS CARS CLUE HEAT MILK DUNE HULK BABE Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This was a really fun one, but it took me a minute to put two-and-two together and make, well, FOUR LETTER WORDS. I’d found a couple, like CLUE and BABE and MILK but it wasn’t until HEAT that I realized what we were going for. I guess… The post NYT ‘Strands’ Hints And Answers For Tuesday, November 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times Tuesday is here and just like every other Tuesday, we have words to uncover in today’s NYT Strands puzzle. Today’s Strands is a fun one, and I’m going to give you some different clues than usual, so read on for a little help with today’s puzzle! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: F-I-L-M Hints 50-year-old suspense film with aquatic monster. Animated picture about vehicles. A mystery comedy based on a board game. Cops and robbers. Harvey, but not with a rabbit. Space opera based on a classic sci-fi novel. Smash! About a pig. Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: FOUR LETTER MOVIES Here’s the full list of words: JAWS CARS CLUE HEAT MILK DUNE HULK BABE Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This was a really fun one, but it took me a minute to put two-and-two together and make, well, FOUR LETTER WORDS. I’d found a couple, like CLUE and BABE and MILK but it wasn’t until HEAT that I realized what we were going for. I guess…

NYT ‘Strands’ Hints And Answers For Tuesday, November 4

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 10:34
4
4$0.0624+1.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004971+3.11%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002257-1.95%
MemeCore
M$2.50838+4.02%

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers

Credit: New York Times

Tuesday is here and just like every other Tuesday, we have words to uncover in today’s NYT Strands puzzle. Today’s Strands is a fun one, and I’m going to give you some different clues than usual, so read on for a little help with today’s puzzle!

Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Strands

Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme.

Spoilers ahead.

Today’s Strands Hints

Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words.

Today’s Theme: F-I-L-M

Hints

  • 50-year-old suspense film with aquatic monster.
  • Animated picture about vehicles.
  • A mystery comedy based on a board game.
  • Cops and robbers.
  • Harvey, but not with a rabbit.
  • Space opera based on a classic sci-fi novel.
  • Smash!
  • About a pig.

Remember, spoilers ahead!

What Are Today’s Strands Answers?

Today’s spangram is: FOUR LETTER MOVIES

Here’s the full list of words:

  • JAWS
  • CARS
  • CLUE
  • HEAT
  • MILK
  • DUNE
  • HULK
  • BABE

Here’s the completed Strands grid:

Today’s Strands

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Today’s Strands Breakdown

This was a really fun one, but it took me a minute to put two-and-two together and make, well, FOUR LETTER WORDS. I’d found a couple, like CLUE and BABE and MILK but it wasn’t until HEAT that I realized what we were going for. I guess I’m a little slow or something. From there, I found the spangram and then everything else came pretty quickly until all I had left were HULK and DUNE and for whatever reason it took me ages to get those last two. Some good movies on this list!

(P.S. Check out my guide to the 20 best new movies on Netflix right here!)

How did you do on your Strands today? Let me know on Twitter and Facebook.

Be sure to check out my blog for my daily Wordle guides as well as all my other writing about TV shows, streaming guides, movie reviews, video game coverage and much more. Thanks for stopping by!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/11/03/nyt-strands-hints-and-answers-for-tuesday-november-4/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08155+14.39%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.08%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.833-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.5212+8.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00327-3.82%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,775.50
$104,775.50$104,775.50

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,514.27
$3,514.27$3,514.27

-0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5110
$2.5110$2.5110

+8.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.56
$165.56$165.56

+1.86%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17824
$0.17824$0.17824

+0.08%