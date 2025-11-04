NYT ‘Strands’ Hints And Answers For Tuesday, November 4

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times

Tuesday is here and just like every other Tuesday, we have words to uncover in today’s NYT Strands puzzle. Today’s Strands is a fun one, and I’m going to give you some different clues than usual, so read on for a little help with today’s puzzle!

How To Play Strands

Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme.

Spoilers ahead.

Today’s Strands Hints

Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words.

Today’s Theme: F-I-L-M

Hints

50-year-old suspense film with aquatic monster.

Animated picture about vehicles.

A mystery comedy based on a board game.

Cops and robbers.

Harvey, but not with a rabbit.

Space opera based on a classic sci-fi novel.

Smash!

About a pig.

Remember, spoilers ahead!

What Are Today’s Strands Answers?

Today’s spangram is: FOUR LETTER MOVIES

Here’s the full list of words:

JAWS

CARS

CLUE

HEAT

MILK

DUNE

HULK

BABE

Here’s the completed Strands grid:

Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain

Today’s Strands Breakdown

This was a really fun one, but it took me a minute to put two-and-two together and make, well, FOUR LETTER WORDS. I’d found a couple, like CLUE and BABE and MILK but it wasn’t until HEAT that I realized what we were going for. I guess I’m a little slow or something. From there, I found the spangram and then everything else came pretty quickly until all I had left were HULK and DUNE and for whatever reason it took me ages to get those last two. Some good movies on this list!

