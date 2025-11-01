October Crypto Hacks Decrease By 85.7%, PeckShield Reports

- October saw a significant decrease in cryptocurrency hacks, according to PeckShield.
- Hack losses fell 85.7% to $18.18 million in October.
- Radiant Capital incident involved 5,411.8 ETH transferred.
In October 2025, PeckShield reported around 15 significant cryptocurrency hacks, leading to losses totaling formatNumber(18180000, 2), marking a substantial decline compared to September’s formatNumber(127060000, 2).
This decrease in crypto hack losses highlights potential improvements in security measures and influences market trust, although official responses remain scarce.
85.7% Drop in Crypto Hacks Highlights Security Advances
October 2025 witnessed a notable reduction in cryptocurrency hacks, with 15 reported incidents compared to September’s 20. PeckShield’s monitoring highlighted a total financial loss of $18.18 million for October. Radiant Capital suffered significantly, with the transfer of 5,411.8 ETH to Tornado Cash.
The drop in losses indicates a potential improvement in security practices across the industry. Despite decreased incidents, the Radiant Capital exploit reveals ongoing vulnerabilities, especially involving high-value ETH transfers.
Industry leaders and regulatory bodies have not yet issued statements regarding the October findings, reflecting a cautious approach as they assess the broader implications. Community responses have acknowledged improved security but stress continued vigilance.
Ethereum Price Analysis Amid Decline in Hacks
Did you know? June 2025 also saw a similar downward trend, marking a 60% reduction in hacking incidents compared to May, showcasing a historical pattern of improved security measures mid-year.
Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $3,869.57, with a market cap of $467.05 billion and a market dominance of 12.62%, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, ETH’s trading volume reached $28.26 billion. The cryptocurrency experienced a 0.42% price increase within the last day, although it showed a decline of 1.88% over the past week.Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:01 UTC on November 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
The Coincu research team highlights the potential for continued reduction in hacking incidents as protocols strengthen defenses. Ongoing regulatory efforts aim to bolster compliance for exchanges, ensuring a more secure environment. Enhanced technical measures are also key to mitigating future financial risks, as seen in recent developments.
|DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Source: https://coincu.com/news/october-crypto-hacks-plummet/