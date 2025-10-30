Ondo Enables DeFi Users to Trade Tokenized US Stocks on BNB Chain

TLDR

Ondo tokenized 100+ US stocks and ETFs on the BNB Chain for blockchain users.

PancakeSwap’s 3.4M daily users can now trade tokenized Wall Street assets.

Tokenized assets allow 24/7 trading of real-world stocks on blockchain.

Ondo links traditional US financial assets with decentralized platforms globally.

A growing number of investors now have access to U.S. stocks and ETFs through blockchain. Ondo Finance has introduced tokenized versions of over 100 traditional assets on the BNB Chain. Through its integration with PancakeSwap, these assets are now available to over 3.4 million daily users. This development allows global users to interact with traditional finance tools directly through decentralized platforms.

Access to U.S. Markets via Blockchain

Ondo Finance has placed more than 100 U.S. stocks and ETFs onto the BNB Chain in tokenized form. These digital tokens represent real-world shares or funds and can be traded around the clock. Each token is backed by the actual asset, ensuring a 1:1 link between the token and its underlying value.

The platform has also partnered with PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange on BNB Chain. This integration provides access to a large user base already active in the DeFi space. According to Cointelegraph, over 3.4 million users now have the option to trade tokenized Wall Street assets directly on-chain.

How Tokenization Works in Practice

Tokenization is the process of converting traditional financial assets into digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens can be bought, sold, or traded like cryptocurrencies. For example, a token representing a tech stock or ETF reflects the performance and value of the actual asset.

Ondo Finance is responsible for managing the underlying real-world assets. This ensures that each digital token maintains its real-market value. By handling custody and asset management, Ondo gives users a reliable way to engage with stocks and ETFs through blockchain.

This model also introduces increased efficiency. Transactions can be completed faster and with lower costs compared to traditional brokerages. Moreover, the blockchain records all trades transparently, offering users a clear view of their holdings and trade history.

DeFi Meets Traditional Finance

The move by Ondo Finance supports the ongoing trend of merging decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional financial products. By offering tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, users from various regions can access American markets without opening a brokerage account.

Trading on a decentralized platform also removes the need for intermediaries. Users interact directly with smart contracts, which handle trades automatically. This peer-to-peer system lowers fees and improves transaction speed.

A spokesperson from Ondo stated, “We aim to make traditional financial products more accessible through secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure.” This approach may attract users who want exposure to stocks but prefer the DeFi environment.

Growing Role of Tokenized Assets

With this expansion, Ondo Finance positions itself among platforms focusing on tokenized real-world assets. The availability of over 100 assets gives users more choices to diversify their holdings. Assets range from technology stocks to large-cap ETFs, covering a broad segment of the U.S. market.

This development also increases the usability of decentralized exchanges. By offering real-world financial instruments, DEXs like PancakeSwap become more versatile for both crypto users and traditional investors looking for digital options.

Tokenization can open financial markets to more users around the world. Since blockchain does not rely on centralized gatekeepers, access is simpler, especially in regions with limited brokerage services. Ondo’s tokenized assets may appeal to users who are seeking new tools to manage their portfolios on-chain.

