Open Interest For Shiba Inu Hits 2025 Low, Are Investors Focusing On Hyperliquid and Remittix Right Now?

The DeFi project world is witnessing a decisive moment. Open interest for Shiba Inu has collapsed to new lows in 2025 and savvy investors are not sitting idle. The shift in attention may be pointing toward newer, higher-growth altcoins.

In this climate, Hyperliquid is emerging as an infrastructure powerhouse and Remittix is being praised by early backers as the best crypto to buy now. If you miss the wave now, regret may follow.

Shiba Inu: The Fading Meme King

Shiba Inu, once the ticket for speculative gains, is now facing a stark drop in open interest. The open interest has fallen below $80 million, one of its lowest marks in 2025. At the start of the year it was well over $500 million.

Analysts are calling this collapse a red flag: “The most dramatic decline among large-cap altcoins this year.” With derivative markets showing muted activity, the “next big altcoin in 2025” could be found elsewhere.

Yet some contrarian investors argue that low open interest historically signals accumulation and a possible rebound for Shiba Inu. If you’re still holding SHIB, the message is clear: the “easy gains” era may be over and you risk watching younger high-growth cryptos pass you by.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): DeFi Powerhouse on a Surge

Enter Hyperliquid. This platform and its native token HYPE are rapidly gaining momentum. DeFi traders are dubbing it the next big altcoin in the DeFi project space.

HYPE has smashed previous records: the exchange ecosystem backs recently processed monthly trading volumes in the hundreds of billions of dollars and is establishing dominance in the perpetual space. Analysts suggest HYPE could reach $64 or more in 2025, backed by the expansion of its user base and revenue model.

Traders are already whispering that HYPE could become “the best DeFi altcoin” for this cycle. With SHIB fading (as open interest drops) and HYPE ramping, the narrative of “move now or miss the boat” is strong.

Remittix: The “Best Crypto to Buy Now” PayFi Play

Remittix isn’t recycled hype. This is an early-stage crypto investment aimed at global payments, bridging crypto and fiat in over 30 countries.

It is built for real-world utility, not just speculation. It’s targeting the massive remittance and cross-border pay market, with wallet functionality, real-time FX conversion and low-fee crypto-to-bank transfers.

Compared to older coins its tech and community momentum are already heating up. Analysts are calling it “XRP 2.0”.

Here’s why many believe Remittix stands out:

Global Reach: Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries.

Real-World Utility: Built for actual money flow, not just token trading.

Security First: Fully audited by CertiK and ranked #1 on CertiK’s Pre-Launch Token list.

Wallet Coming: Mobile-first experience, supporting 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies

Explosive Presale: Over $27.7 million raised, 681 million tokens sold at $0.1166 each.

In a world where everyone talks about “next big altcoin in 2025”, Remittix is positioned to deliver on the narrative. The scarcity mechanics, the referral rewards and the growing community all point to urgency. If you wait, you may pay a higher entry price and regret it.

