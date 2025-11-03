BursaDEX+
TLDRs; OpenAI partners with Telkomsel to offer bundled ChatGPT Go data packages to over 157 million Indonesian users. The deal marks OpenAI's first large-scale telecom collaboration in Southeast Asia, enhancing AI access across Indonesia. ChatGPT Go bundles start at just Rp50,000, including special data quotas and up to two months' access. The partnership aims to boost Telkomsel's ARPU while promoting AI-powered digital adoption among mobile and broadband users.

OpenAI Expands Southeast Asia Footprint with Telkomsel ChatGPT Go Deal

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 22:22
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06282-2.18%

TLDRs;

  • OpenAI partners with Telkomsel to offer bundled ChatGPT Go data packages to over 157 million Indonesian users.
  • The deal marks OpenAI’s first large-scale telecom collaboration in Southeast Asia, enhancing AI access across Indonesia.
  • ChatGPT Go bundles start at just Rp50,000, including special data quotas and up to two months’ access.
  • The partnership aims to boost Telkomsel’s ARPU while promoting AI-powered digital adoption among mobile and broadband users.

OpenAI and Indonesia’s largest mobile operator, Telkomsel, have announced a bundled ChatGPT Go data plan targeting 157 million users.

The collaboration represents OpenAI’s first commercial rollout with a telecom partner in Southeast Asia, underscoring Indonesia’s growing role in the region’s digital transformation.

The ChatGPT Go bundle, officially launched this week, integrates OpenAI’s subscription offering with Telkomsel’s mobile and home internet services. Priced from Rp50,000 (US$3), the packages include discounted ChatGPT-specific data and up to two months of ChatGPT Go access, powered by GPT-5 technology.

OpenAI first introduced ChatGPT Go in Indonesia in September, marking its entry into the local subscription market. The plan, priced at Rp75,000 (US$4.5) per month, includes enhanced message limits, image generation, file uploads, and extended memory, tailored for everyday productivity and entertainment.

The collaboration not only democratizes AI accessibility but also positions Indonesia as a strategic launchpad for OpenAI’s regional ambitions. For Telkomsel, the move adds a premium layer to its digital service portfolio at a time when mobile data growth is stabilizing.

Affordable Bundles for 157 Million Users

Telkomsel users, both prepaid and postpaid, can now subscribe via the MyTelkomsel app and even redeem Telkomsel Points for ChatGPT Go access. The offer extends beyond mobile, covering IndiHome home internet subscribers through limited retention and promotional programs.

By bundling data specifically for ChatGPT, Telkomsel reduces friction for new users and simplifies AI adoption among a largely mobile-first population.

Indonesia’s digital economy, valued at over US$80 billion in 2024, continues to show strong momentum in app-driven engagement and online productivity, making AI tools a natural next step for many consumers.

A Boost to Telkomsel’s Digital Revenue Goals

Industry observers note that Telkomsel’s strategic bundling could raise its average revenue per user (ARPU) without disrupting existing base plans. Despite strong user retention, Telkomsel’s ARPU hovered around IDR 45,000 in Q2 2024, facing competitive pricing pressures from rival carriers.

The Rp50,000 ChatGPT bundle offers an attractive upsell opportunity. If even a small fraction of its 80 million digital service users convert to paid ChatGPT Go plans, Telkomsel could unlock a new recurring revenue stream.

However, analysts caution that conversion and user “stickiness” remain untested. Whether users renew after promotional periods will depend on the perceived daily value of AI assistants in tasks like messaging, translation, and education.

Ripple Effect Across Indonesia’s AI Ecosystem

Telkomsel’s move could inspire rival operators to follow suit. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison recently unveiled Sahabat-AI, a locally developed large language model supporting five Indonesian languages, while GoTo Group has begun integrating similar AI tools into its voice assistant “Dira.”

Local infrastructure initiatives like GPU Merdeka, Indonesia’s onshore GPU compute cluster, further pave the way for homegrown AI services to integrate with telecom billing systems and meet local compliance standards.

Telkomsel’s collaboration with OpenAI may thus serve as a template for regional AI distribution, blending subscription-based models with telecom convenience. As AI becomes a core feature of daily life, the partnership demonstrates how traditional telcos can reinvent themselves as gateways to the next digital frontier.

The post OpenAI Expands Southeast Asia Footprint with Telkomsel ChatGPT Go Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.

