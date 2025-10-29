Oracle Achieves First 1EdTech Certification for Student Information System

Felix Pinkston
Oct 28, 2025 20:19
Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions becomes the first student information system certified under 1EdTech Edu-API standards, facilitating cost-effective and efficient data exchange for higher education institutions.
Oracle has announced a significant milestone with its PeopleSoft Campus Solutions becoming the first student information system to receive certification under the 1EdTech Edu-API standards. This development promises to enhance the efficiency of data exchange across educational institutions, potentially reducing both implementation costs and risks associated with custom integrations, according to oracle.com.
Enhancing Interoperability in Education
1EdTech, a global nonprofit consortium dedicated to improving educational technology interoperability, has certified Oracle’s system. With over 1,200 member organizations worldwide, 1EdTech’s mission is to make educational technology more effective. Curtiss Barnes, CEO of 1EdTech, highlighted the importance of such collaborations in reducing complexity and improving secure data sharing, ultimately benefiting student success and institutional performance.
Paving a Practical Path to the Cloud
Oracle’s certification marks a step towards simplifying campus IT environments by adopting a standards-based approach. This shift enables institutions to focus more on strategic business configuration rather than resource-intensive technical development. Michael E. Maysilles from Princeton University noted that transitioning to a plug-and-play model could significantly enhance student and faculty experiences while minimizing risks.
By certifying PeopleSoft Campus Solutions first, Oracle ensures that current integrations will seamlessly connect to Oracle Fusion Cloud Student in the future. This transformation could turn a traditionally costly development project into a straightforward connection switch, saving time and resources during cloud migration.
Commitment to Interoperability
Oracle’s commitment to supporting the Edu-API standard is evident through its role as a contributing member and co-chair of the Edu-API task force. Vivian Wong, Oracle’s Group Vice President of Higher Education Development, emphasized that this commitment empowers educational institutions to create integrated technology ecosystems, thereby advancing their educational missions.
Overall, Oracle’s achievement of the 1EdTech certification represents a significant advancement in educational technology, promising to streamline processes and enhance outcomes for higher education institutions globally.
Image source: Shutterstock
