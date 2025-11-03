BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Ozak AI has raised $4,112,196 so far and is getting close to a $4.2 million market capitalization. The market cap quickly rises as a result of the involvement of large investors and institutions. Investors believe that the token, which is now valued at $0.012, is a terrific way to get started and make a significant […] The post Ozak AI Nears $4.2M in Presale — Analysts Say It Could Be the Biggest AI Token Launch of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Ozak AI has raised $4,112,196 so far and is getting close to a $4.2 million market capitalization. The market cap quickly rises as a result of the involvement of large investors and institutions. Investors believe that the token, which is now valued at $0.012, is a terrific way to get started and make a significant […] The post Ozak AI Nears $4.2M in Presale — Analysts Say It Could Be the Biggest AI Token Launch of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Ozak AI Nears $4.2M in Presale — Analysts Say It Could Be the Biggest AI Token Launch of 2025

Oleh: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/03 22:16
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06296-1.96%
4
4$0.06268+1.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007102-3.11%
Farcana
FAR$0.000551-1.07%
Capverse
CAP$0.11192-2.96%

Ozak AI has raised $4,112,196 so far and is getting close to a $4.2 million market capitalization. The market cap quickly rises as a result of the involvement of large investors and institutions. Investors believe that the token, which is now valued at $0.012, is a terrific way to get started and make a significant profit. 

The Ozak AI token launch may be the largest AI token launch of 2025, according to analysts. Early presale participation offers a huge upside potential to earn a huge return on investment at launch, rather than a limited ROI percentage, and forces you to wait for the high potential.

Tokenomics and Early Investor Gains: Why Ozak AI’s Presale Is Making Headlines

Early investors are beginning to take advantage of the chance by buying it at the Current presale phase of $0.012 as the presale quickly approaches the 4.2 million market cap. They would buy the token in the following step, which is valued at $0.014, if they fail. 

Given that the structured tokenomics attract a lot of investors to the presale, the expert has already predicted that the token launch may be the largest AI token launch of 2025. Token distribution has been efficiently planned. For pre-sale, 30% of the total quantity has been reserved. 10% for the team and 10% for liquidity. 30% for the community and ecosystem. Twenty percent will go into the future reserve.

How Ozak AI’s Prediction Agents Outperform Every Other Crypto in 2025

This coin is distinct from other AI cryptocurrencies due to Ozak AI’s AI-driven technology. Unlike other crypto networks, this predictive agent provides precise trading indications and financial data. It combines a transformer-based design with potent predictive AI models, like temporal convolutional networks (TCNs). Financial data for several platform components is managed by the Ozak Streaming Network (OSN), a real-time data processing network. Transactions are more economical and efficient thanks to the Smart Contract Execution Layer. Prediction Agents (PAs) notify clients about financial estimates, and Ozak Data Vaults provide a rapid and safe means of storing data.

Youtube embed:

Ozak AI – $OZ Token: Crypto Whales Predict and Compare it with Ripple (XRP)

Strategic Partnerships Powering Ozak AI’s Record-Breaking Presale

Presale growth for Ozak AI is approaching $4.2 million, and this isn’t just because of the excitement or low pricing. It is supported by strategic alliances that increase confidence and support for the token’s ecosystem and technology. Magenet, a decentralized network that lets users share their extra bandwidth and win rewards, teamed up with Ozak AI. Ozak AI can expand more rapidly and intelligently because of the Magenet network, which has over 77k members and 6.5 million nodes. When paired with Ozak AI, it enables the provision of authentic data streams and new community tools to developers. The partnership between Phala and Ozak AI will enable private, fast data processing for financial forecasting. It provides censorship-resistant AI routing through Redpill.

Final Thoughts: Why Ozak AI Could Be 2025’s Biggest AI Crypto Opportunity

With a market valuation of around $4.2 million, the Ozak AI presale is expected to be the largest AI token launch of 2025. With its robust technology, organized tokenomics, predictive agents, and Depin network, it may transform a tiny investment at the $0.012 presale price into a millionaire in just a few years. As a result, the initiative attracts a lot of investors, and its market capitalization is growing quickly. Purchasing a token is not the same as investing in the future of AI-driven cryptocurrency, which has the potential to yield transformative returns for investors.

For more information about Ozak AI, kindly visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Ozak AI Nears $4.2M in Presale — Analysts Say It Could Be the Biggest AI Token Launch of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08155+14.39%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.08%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.833-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.5212+8.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00327-3.82%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,835.47
$104,835.47$104,835.47

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,517.18
$3,517.18$3,517.18

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5153
$2.5153$2.5153

+8.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.84
$165.84$165.84

+2.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17843
$0.17843$0.17843

+0.19%