Palantir Stock Gains on Q3 Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance Despite Valuation Worries

Palantir Technologies reported Q3 revenue of $1.18 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s $1.09 billion estimate, with earnings of 21 cents per share beating the 17 cents forecast. The company raised its Q4 revenue guidance to $1.33 billion, despite government shutdown challenges, highlighting robust growth in both government and commercial sectors.

Revenue Beat: $1.18 billion in Q3, exceeding expectations by 8%.

Government revenue surged 52% year-over-year to $486 million, even amid federal uncertainties.

Commercial revenue more than doubled to $397 million, with signed contracts reaching $1.31 billion, a fourfold increase from last year.

Discover Palantir Q3 earnings highlights: revenue beat, raised guidance, and explosive commercial growth. Stay ahead in tech investments with key insights and analysis.

What Were Palantir’s Q3 2024 Earnings Results?

Palantir Q3 earnings showcased strong performance, with the company reporting $1.18 billion in revenue, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.09 billion. Earnings per share reached 21 cents, topping the forecasted 17 cents. This beat was fueled by significant gains in both government and commercial segments, demonstrating resilience in a challenging economic environment.

How Did Palantir’s Commercial Growth Impact Its Full-Year Forecast?

Palantir’s commercial business exploded in Q3, with revenue more than doubling to $397 million compared to the previous year. The total value of signed commercial contracts soared to $1.31 billion, representing over a fourfold increase year-over-year. This momentum prompted the company to raise its full-year 2025 revenue forecast to $4.4 billion, up from the prior Wall Street estimate of $4.17 billion. Free cash flow projections for the year were also adjusted to between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion. CEO Alex Karp emphasized that this growth stems from genuine demand, stating in the earnings report, “The reality is that Palantir has made it possible for retail investors to achieve rates of return previously limited to the most successful venture capitalists in Palo Alto. And we have done so through authentic and substantive growth.” Supporting data from the company’s filings underscores this, with total revenue rising 63% to $1.18 billion from $725.5 million in the prior year’s Q3. Net income jumped over 230% to $475.6 million, or 18 cents per share, versus $143.5 million last year. These figures, drawn from Palantir’s official earnings release, highlight the software firm’s expanding role in data analytics for enterprises and governments. Analysts from firms like Bloomberg Intelligence have noted that this commercial surge diversifies Palantir beyond its traditional defense dependencies, potentially stabilizing revenue streams. Short sentences like this make it clear: the shift is paying off, with new partnerships inked with companies such as Snowflake, Lumen, and Nvidia to bolster AI and data integration capabilities. Despite valuation concerns—Palantir’s market cap now exceeds $490 billion after a 170% stock surge since early 2025—experts like those at Morningstar point to sustainable metrics as a buffer against overvaluation risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Impact of the Government Shutdown on Palantir’s Q3 Performance?

Despite the ongoing government shutdown entering its second month, Palantir’s Q3 government revenue grew 52% year-over-year to $486 million. This resilience is attributed to multi-year contracts, including a potential $10 billion deal with the U.S. Army, which continue to provide stable income even as federal operations face disruptions.

How Has Palantir’s Stock Performed Since the Start of 2025?

Palantir’s stock has risen more than 170% since the beginning of 2025, pushing its market capitalization above $490 billion and positioning it among the world’s top-valued tech firms. This performance reflects investor confidence in the company’s AI-driven software solutions amid broader market volatility.

Key Takeaways

Revenue Exceeds Expectations: Q3 figures hit $1.18 billion, beating estimates and signaling strong demand for Palantir’s data platforms.

Q3 figures hit $1.18 billion, beating estimates and signaling strong demand for Palantir’s data platforms. Guidance Raised Amid Challenges: Q4 revenue forecast lifted to $1.33 billion, with full-year 2025 projections now at $4.4 billion, despite government uncertainties.

Q4 revenue forecast lifted to $1.33 billion, with full-year 2025 projections now at $4.4 billion, despite government uncertainties. Commercial Momentum Builds: Explore new partnerships and doubled revenue in this sector to diversify beyond defense contracts and drive long-term growth.

Conclusion

Palantir’s Q3 earnings deliver a compelling narrative of growth, with revenue beats and upward guidance revisions underscoring the strength of its data analytics and AI offerings. As commercial expansion offsets government sector risks, the company’s trajectory points toward sustained innovation in enterprise software. Investors should monitor upcoming quarters for continued commercial wins, positioning Palantir as a key player in the evolving tech landscape—consider evaluating its role in your portfolio today.

