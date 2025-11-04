Palantir, the most expensive story ever sold

The most expensive story ever sold

Palantir has become the poster child of the AI mania — a stock so steeped in belief it makes even Nvidia look almost reasonable by comparison. The company just printed a quarter that would make any CFO blush: top-line growth of 63%, U.S. commercial revenue up 121%, and a record $600 million in adjusted operating profit. Every line of the income statement sang in tune — margins, cash flow, even guidance — and yet the after-hours tape told a different story. The stock popped 7% on the headline, then faded as if traders suddenly realized they were buying a Picasso at a garage sale price no one could justify.

BTW, this is not normal price action.

Palantir’s valuation now floats in the stratosphere, and you don’t need a CFA to figure it out. Tune into Shark Tank to learn multiples. Forward multiples hover around 240x earnings and 85x sales — ratios that defy not just gravity but mathematics itself. Even among tech’s true believers, there’s a point where “AI premium” becomes “faith-based investing.”

And these are not normal forward P/E’s

Still, what Palantir delivers is no small feat. The company has crossed the $1 billion quarterly revenue mark for the first time, and unlike much of the AI complex, it’s actually turning a profit. The AI Platform (AIP) is no longer an experiment — it’s the engine. U.S. commercial sales have now overtaken government contracts, cementing a shift from defense contractor to corporate data oracle. Karp’s decision to tilt domestic — now 75% of revenue — looks prescient given the global political crosscurrents. And yet, for all the operational excellence, Wall Street is stuck on a simple question: how do you price belief?

CEO Alex Karp, never shy about painting in big strokes, declared this quarter “otherworldly.” He even took a victory lap for retail investors, claiming Palantir has given “average Americans” venture-capital-level returns. Perhaps. But the company’s aura has also taken on the hue of a cult — a rarefied following convinced that its founder’s vision of AI governance and data dominance will rewrite the rules of capitalism. The trouble is that markets are less philosophical than they are mechanical. At some point, the discounting mechanism asks not what if, but what now?

Institutional analysts, predictably, are the wet blankets in this rally. Barely one in four carries a buy rating. Morgan Stanley calls it “the most expensive stock I’ve seen in my career.” Others whisper that when the music stops, this one will fall harder than the rest — the “AI Titanic” metaphor floating quietly beneath the surface of every valuation model. Yet even skeptics admit Palantir is one of the few names actually monetizing AI at scale — not a PowerPoint dream, but a P&L reality. That’s what keeps the retail crowd charging in. They’re not buying a spreadsheet; they’re buying a story.

And what a story it is. Palantir’s name itself, lifted from Tolkien’s crystal seeing stones, suggests omniscience — the power to see all. In this market, that’s exactly what investors crave: visibility into the unknowable future of AI. The company has sold not just software but prophecy — the idea that whoever controls the data will control the world. But prophecy trades at a premium, and that premium can evaporate the moment growth slows or the political winds shift. Its government contracts remain sensitive, and its partnerships — from Fannie Mae to Israeli defense — carry both strategic importance and reputational baggage.

For now, the faith holds. Guidance has been raised, profitability is expanding, and Karp’s rhetoric has the cadence of inevitability. Yet the tape tells its own truth: euphoria has a half-life. The after-hours fade wasn’t a verdict on the numbers — it was a recognition of altitude. Even believers know you can’t climb forever without oxygen.

So Palantir remains the most expensive story ever sold — a company priced not for what it earns, but for what it represents: the dream that AI can be both weapon and salvation. Traders know this rhythm well. The stock may dance higher, but every beat brings it closer to the moment the music slows, and the crowd begins to ask who’s still buying the dream — and at what price.

Desk note: Nothing about this is normal.