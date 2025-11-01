BursaDEX+
Pepe Price Today Dips – Noomez ($NNZ) Presale Draws Smart Buyers

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 22:02
Crypto News

Pepe price today is down 7.37% to $0.0000006555. Discover why traders are shifting to Noomez ($NNZ), a presale with real mechanics and low entry.

Pepe price today is trading at $0.0000006555, marking a 3.62% decline in the past 24 hours. After a brief burst of renewed volume earlier this week, PEPE has returned to sideways action, leaving many holders questioning whether another rally is realistic or if it’s time to explore fresh opportunities. 

While Pepe remains a cultural staple of the meme coin market, a new presale called Noomez ($NNZ) is gaining momentum – offering early investors a lower entry point, measurable upside, and built-in mechanics that many top meme coins never had at launch.

Pepe Coin Price Today Drops With No Clear Catalyst

The sell-off in PEPE doesn’t appear tied to any single event. Market data shows light profit-taking and declining on-chain transaction volume. With the meme cycle cooling off and Bitcoin moving sideways near $109K, altcoins like PEPE are struggling to maintain attention, especially from short-term traders looking for momentum.

  • Price: $0.0000006555
  • Change (24h): -3.61%
  • Rank: #38 by market cap
  • Holders: 658K+ wallets

Even with a large holder base, PEPE’s flat performance suggests most of the narrative is already priced in. That’s why some traders are rotating into newer, lower-market-cap meme coins with defined launch paths.

Noomez Starts Where PEPE Never Did: Structure and Scarcity

What makes Noomez ($NNZ) different from established meme coins like PEPE is its foundation. Instead of launching on a DEX and hoping for virality, Noomez has begun with a stage-based presale model, designed to build scarcity and reward early positioning.

Noomez is still in Stage 1, priced at $0.00001, with only 39 wallets participating and just over $4,000 raised out of a $127,000 goal. That means early buyers still control over 98% of the stage’s supply.

Each stage of the 28-stage presale includes:

  • Fixed token price
  • Time cap of 7 days
  • Automatic burn of unsold tokens
  • Live dashboard showing holder count, raised total, and gauge progress

Why Stage Progress Matters for $NNZ Buyers

In Noomez, every stage is a pressure point. The live Noom Gauge shows exactly how much of each stage is sold, how many wallets are involved, and how long remains before the window closes. This allows buyers to respond in real time rather than relying on updates or Twitter hype.

As the gauge fills, urgency increases. If a stage ends before the time limit, the price rises in the next. If tokens remain unsold, they are permanently burned. This dual mechanism of time and scarcity means that buyers are participating in a timed auction where every decision affects supply and momentum.

What PEPE lacked at launch – clarity and pacing – Noomez makes central.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Noomez Website

Telegram: Join the Noomez Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Noomez ON X (Formerly Twitter)

