Pi Network Price Prediction: Upcoming Token Unlocks Could Drive PI to New Cycle Lows

If you’re chasing the next big altcoin in 2025, then the phrase Pi Network price prediction should be ringing alarm bells right now. In the past week alone, the market woke up to two hard truths: one, that this project is facing serious unlocked supply pressure; and two, that the window for being early may already be closing.

Analysts and Twitter chatter are buzzing, with headlines screaming that huge token releases could sink momentum faster than expected. Is it time to hold onto Pi coin or is capital better served elsewhere in other low cap gems? Let’s find out.

PI Token Unlock Tsunami: Why the Pi Network Price Prediction Warns of a Fall

The latest Pi Network price prediction data reveals a rather sobering scenario. Reports show approximately 119.93 million PI tokens scheduled for release in November—about 2.4% of locked supply.

At the same time, wallets tied to centralized exchanges have reportedly seen inflows of 6.28 million PI tokens in a single 24-hour period, which suggests that the supply flood is on its way.

Technical models now show that if the token fails to reclaim key support around $0.22–$0.24, the price may plunge to $0.20 or lower. One forum of analysts described the rally as over unless this unlock wave is handled.

So if you’re thinking of this as a long shot high-growth crypto play or a next 100x crypto, you need to weigh that risk now. The Pi Network price prediction is not just about upside—it’s increasingly about downside risk. With adoption still weak, exchange listings limited, and unlocks looming, this looks more like a trap for the late-arriver than a runway for a breakout.

Where’s the Momentum? Pi Network’s Outlook Faces Exit Pressure

Beyond the unlock schedule, Pi Network price prediction models show a flat to bearish trend across 2025 unless major catalysts hit.

According to some forecasts, even the optimistic scenario puts PI in the $0.35–$0.75 range by year-end—and that’s with strong adoption assumed. Meanwhile more cautious models foresee the price staying under $0.25 through much of the year.

Why Remittix Is the Strategic Pivot for Smart Investors

Here enters the pivot: a layer-2 Ethereum alternative (PayFi) token attracting attention among investors once fixated on Pi. This next big altcoin in 2025 is built for instant global payments, low-gas-fee transfers, and a strong early community.

Unlike many coins just seeking hype, it’s backed by real-world utility: cross-border remittances, fiat conversion, bank-account payouts. For traders searching for the best crypto to buy now, this one ticks the boxes for early stage crypto investment and high-growth.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction:

Global Reach: Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries



Real-World Utility: Built for actual use — not just speculation



Security First: Audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms



Wallet Coming Q3: Mobile-first experience with real-time FX conversion



Deflationary Token Model: Long-term holder value built in



So if you’re done with watching tokens unlock and drain value, turning toward something that offers tangible payments infrastructure could be the smarter move.

Time-Sensitive: $250,000 Giveaway & Referral Surge Drives FOMO

With the recent market bleed turning investors to look for more profitable low cap gems, Remittix has seen over 40,000 holders onboarded with the giveaway page now having over 370,000+ entries.

And here’s something you won’t often see: a referral system that pays you 15% of their purchase back in USDT, claimable every 24 hours through the dashboard. That means every new participant you bring in is building your rewards instantly.

For now, Pi Network price prediction suggests caution; unlocks could sink value and upside seems limited. On the other hand, Remittix is an aggressive high growth project offering utility and a fresh runway. Choose your move wisely today; Buy RTX tokens for your future.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Upcoming Token Unlocks Could Drive PI to New Cycle Lows appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.