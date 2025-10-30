Pi News: Pi Network Ventures Backs OpenMind’s Decentralized OS for Robots

Pi Network Ventures makes its first investment by backing OpenMind, which is building a decentralized operating system for robots.

Pi Network Ventures completed its inaugural investment, backing the robotics firm OpenMind immediately. This strategic partnership is aimed at creating a network of intelligent machines. In addition, the foundation utilizes open systems and decentralized infrastructure at all times. The joint effort links two communities well. The fact that both have the same vision is that blockchain can be used successfully for real-world impact.

Blockchain Fuels New Era of Collaborative Robotics

Pi Network is a company that is focused on bringing blockchain utility to millions as of now. Correspondingly, OpenMind creates the operation of robotics effectively. This system enables robots to learn, think and work together successfully. By joining forces, they develop a common economic backbone at once. This new backbone is required by both humans and machines generally.

OpenMind’s work starts with the need for a shared language for machines in the present day. Its core product, OM1, provides robots with a method of acting effectively. This system allows the perception and reasoning to be open. Significantly, it does not get tied to one manufacturer or hardware design at a consistent level. Furthermore, this encourages universal compatibility.

Based on OM1, OpenMind created the FABRIC protocol. This protocol enables robots to immediately validate each other. Therefore, the robots can share context as well as coordinate actions actively. The collaboration is done in both the digital and physical spaces successfully. Collectively, these create a decentralized ecosystem of devices on the whole.

The missing component in robotics is trust, in OpenMind’s eyes. As a result, there is an immediate need for robots to have shared standards for identity and verification. Coordination protocols are more important than faster chips alone. This emphasis on trust is what the partnership deals directly with.

Pi Network’s Global Node Cluster Tested for AI Workloads

Pi Network Ventures is the investment arm of the Pi Network that is actively. The group looks for projects that will put blockchain infrastructure to use for tangible utility regularly. Pi Network’s ambition is to bring manufacturing and intelligence onto Pi Network now. This is not a speculative exercise, but a utility-driven vision overall.

The investment in OpenMind is a great fit to this strategic vision. By hooking robotics systems into Pi’s global node network, they discover compute power right away. The following exploration backs up the AI and robotics applications field actively. So, the collaboration redefines the concept of “the cloud” for machines effectively.

Recently, both teams tested this theory with a proof-of-concept now. Image recognition models were successfully run by volunteer Pi Node operators. Essentially, the global Pi network became a decentralized cluster of AI right away. The results were significantly promising in general.

The experiment showed that Pi’s more than 350,000 active nodes were capable of handling meaningful AI workloads on a consistent basis. Therefore, Node operators can earn pi for actively providing computational resources. In practical terms, this is the beginning of a distributed, peer-powered AI grid, effectively. It monetises unused compute capacity for real-world robotics.

The CTO of OpenMind, Boyuan Chen, said that their mission is to have open infrastructure for real-world intelligence. The collaboration with Pi Network is an extension of this idea in robotics and decentralized computing that works well. Furthermore, the investment further moves the vision of Pi Network towards decentralized infrastructure to run useful, collaborative technologies by the power of the people.

