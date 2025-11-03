The post Polymarket plots US comeback, but gets banned in Romania appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While prediction platform Polymarket is gearing up for a high-profile return to the U.S. market, regulators in Romania are taking a harder line. Romania’s National Office for Gambling (ONJN) effectively banned the betting service from operating in the country. The regulator said the Shayne Coplan-led company was carrying out gambling activities without a license and, as of Thursday, placed the website on its blacklist. See below. “The decision to include Polymarket on the blacklist is not related to technology, but to the law,” said ONJN President Vlad-Cristian Soare. “Regardless of whether you bet in lei or crypto, if you bet money on a future result, we are talking about gambling that must be licensed.” Summary Polymarket’s contrasting fortunes highlight the global regulatory patchwork facing blockchain-based betting platforms — hailed in the U.S. as a potential disruptor of traditional sportsbooks. Yet, it’s blacklisted in Romania as an unlicensed gambling operator. Whether its next act in the U.S. cements its legitimacy or invites new scrutiny remains to be seen. Romania draws a line between ‘trading’ and ‘betting’ Soare says the ONJN “will not allow the transformation of blockchain into a screen for illegal betting.” ONJN argued that while Polymarket promotes itself as an “event trading platform,” its structure constitutes counterparty betting, since users stake funds against each other on future outcomes. “Accepting the idea that a ‘counterparty betting’ system can be called ‘trading’ would create a dangerous precedent,” the regulator said, warning that it could allow operators to evade gambling and financial market laws — particularly during sensitive events like national elections. U.S. return targets sports betting Meanwhile, Polymarket is preparing a U.S. relaunch with a licensed, sports-focused product designed to comply with American gambling regulations. The company plans to prioritize high-volume sporting events such as the NFL, NBA, and other major… The post Polymarket plots US comeback, but gets banned in Romania appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While prediction platform Polymarket is gearing up for a high-profile return to the U.S. market, regulators in Romania are taking a harder line. Romania’s National Office for Gambling (ONJN) effectively banned the betting service from operating in the country. The regulator said the Shayne Coplan-led company was carrying out gambling activities without a license and, as of Thursday, placed the website on its blacklist. See below. “The decision to include Polymarket on the blacklist is not related to technology, but to the law,” said ONJN President Vlad-Cristian Soare. “Regardless of whether you bet in lei or crypto, if you bet money on a future result, we are talking about gambling that must be licensed.” Summary Polymarket’s contrasting fortunes highlight the global regulatory patchwork facing blockchain-based betting platforms — hailed in the U.S. as a potential disruptor of traditional sportsbooks. Yet, it’s blacklisted in Romania as an unlicensed gambling operator. Whether its next act in the U.S. cements its legitimacy or invites new scrutiny remains to be seen. Romania draws a line between ‘trading’ and ‘betting’ Soare says the ONJN “will not allow the transformation of blockchain into a screen for illegal betting.” ONJN argued that while Polymarket promotes itself as an “event trading platform,” its structure constitutes counterparty betting, since users stake funds against each other on future outcomes. “Accepting the idea that a ‘counterparty betting’ system can be called ‘trading’ would create a dangerous precedent,” the regulator said, warning that it could allow operators to evade gambling and financial market laws — particularly during sensitive events like national elections. U.S. return targets sports betting Meanwhile, Polymarket is preparing a U.S. relaunch with a licensed, sports-focused product designed to comply with American gambling regulations. The company plans to prioritize high-volume sporting events such as the NFL, NBA, and other major…