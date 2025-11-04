Privacy-Focused Coins Show Positive Divergence as Cryptocurrency Market Declines Continue! Here’s All the Data

Privacy-focused coins are experiencing a notable surge in the cryptocurrency market. Many privacy coins have gained double-digit value in the last 24 hours.

Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrencies on the Rise: ZEC Reaches All-Time High

Leading the way, Zcash (ZEC) surged 31 percent to $469, reaching a new all-time high.

Dash (DASH), another prominent name on the list, gained 66 percent in value in the last 24 hours, reaching $138.32.

Horizen (ZEN) rose 49 percent to $23.77, PIVX rose 38 percent to $0.3369, and Secret Network (SCRT) rose 32 percent to $0.2144.

Analysts point to several possible reasons for this strong rise, including increased demand for privacy-focused financial solutions, regulatory concerns, and data security concerns within traditional financial systems.

Some market observers also point to renewed institutional interest in established privacy projects like ZEC and DASH as a contributing factor to this rally.

According to experts, whether privacy-themed assets can maintain this momentum will depend on both the course of regulatory policies and users’ sensitivity to digital privacy.

*This is not investment advice.

