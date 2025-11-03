BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Financial writer and investor Robert Kiyosaki has renewed his stark warning that a deep market collapse is under way, saying a “massive crash” is in progress and that “millions will be wiped out.” Related Reading: Digital Assets Go Big: Malaysia’s 3-Year Tokenization Roadmap Revealed According to his post on X on November 1, he urged […]Financial writer and investor Robert Kiyosaki has renewed his stark warning that a deep market collapse is under way, saying a “massive crash” is in progress and that “millions will be wiped out.” Related Reading: Digital Assets Go Big: Malaysia’s 3-Year Tokenization Roadmap Revealed According to his post on X on November 1, he urged […]

Protect Your Wealth With Bitcoin: Kiyosaki Signals Beginning Of ‘Massive Crash’

Oleh: Bitcoinist
2025/11/03 03:00
DeepBook
DEEP$0.069042+3.18%

Financial writer and investor Robert Kiyosaki has renewed his stark warning that a deep market collapse is under way, saying a “massive crash” is in progress and that “millions will be wiped out.”

According to his post on X on November 1, he urged people to move money into hard assets such as silver, gold, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). He also repeated a long-held forecast that Bitcoin could reach $1 million, and called silver the “biggest bargain,” saying it could triple in price.

Institutional Flows And Regulatory Signals Strengthen Bitcoin

Based on reports, Bitcoin has been drawing heavy interest from big investors. Institutional adoption and clearer rules have pushed fresh money into crypto ETFs, and BTC has hit new all-time highs as a result.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price moved 0.70% to $110.780 while trading volume climbed 35% to $29 billion. Market watchers point to improvements in the Lightning Network and growing ETF inflows as factors helping Bitcoin trade more efficiently and attract larger holders.

Kiyosaki’s Calls Have Been Repeated Over Years

Kiyosaki’s warnings are familiar. He predicted crash events in 2011, 2016, 2020 and early 2023, and those previous calls did not match the catastrophic timing he described.

Critics say his calls often arrive early or overstate the harm. Reports have disclosed that this pattern has reduced his credibility among some analysts, even though many agree that debt levels, inflation pressures and tech-driven job shifts are real concerns.

Why Some Investors Are Listening

Investors who fear a downturn are shifting part of their portfolios. Many prefer assets they view as stores of value. Gold and Bitcoin are being named as likely destinations for capital if a market unwind accelerates.

Kiyosaki argues that conventional savings and fiat holdings are unsafe, calling them “fake money,” and advises people to own precious metals and selected cryptocurrencies to protect purchasing power.

Middle Markets Still Show Mixed Signals

While institutional flows into crypto products have been reported as record-setting, other measures are less certain. Trading volumes have fallen at times even as prices climb, and some analysts warn that rapid inflows can be followed by volatile exits.

Based on reports, exchanges and funds are monitoring liquidity and investor behavior closely. That monitoring is meant to prevent sudden stress in markets where leverage or thin order books can magnify moves.

Silver, Gold And Crypto Remain Central To The Debate

Kiyosaki’s strategy centers on moving wealth into physical and digital assets. He places a strong bet on silver, expects a large move into gold, and highlights Bitcoin and Ethereum as crypto choices.

Whether that rotation happens on a wide scale will depend on investor appetite and how central banks respond to inflation and debt pressures in the months ahead.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08155+14.39%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.08%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.833-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.5212+8.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00327-3.82%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,771.83
$104,771.83$104,771.83

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,509.97
$3,509.97$3,509.97

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5168
$2.5168$2.5168

+8.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.91
$165.91$165.91

+2.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17839
$0.17839$0.17839

+0.17%