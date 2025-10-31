Radiant Capital hacker transfers 5,400 ETH to Tornado Cash: PeckShield

- Radiant Capital hacker has moved over 5,400 Ethereum (ETH) tokens.
- Blockchain security firm PeckShield says the exploiter moved the ETH to crypto mixer Tornado Cash.
- Radiant Capital suffered a $50 million security breach in October 2024.
Blockchain security firm PeckShield has reported that the exploiter behind the 2024 Radiant Capital hack has moved 5,400 Ethereum (ETH) tokens.
PeckShield shared the alert on October 31, 2025, noting that the substantial ETH transfer went to Tornado Cash.
The latest in the Radiant Capital hack coins movement comes over a year after the protocol was exploited.
Ethereum (ETH) traded around $3,832 at the time of writing, down 1.5% in the past 24 hours and 3.2% in the past week.
Radiant hacker moves 5,411 ETH
Lending protocol Radiant Capital suffered a major security breach on October 16, 2024, with $51 million in user funds drained from its pools on the Arbitrum and BNB Chain networks.
Following the incident, cybersecurity researchers linked the hackers to North Korean state-sponsored actors.
Radiant also sought help from law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.
Over the subsequent year, the funds have seen multiple movements indicative of laundering attempts.
On October 31, 2025, PeckShield alerted that the exploiter deposited 5,411.8 ETH, valued at approximately $20.7 million, into Tornado Cash.
This transfer involved a series of deposits in denominations of 0.1 ETH, 1 ETH, 10 ETH, and 100 ETH.
Onchain data shows the hacker’s address 0x0fa503e4…2e748ef9e sending the coins to the mixing service.
Radiant’s ETH on the move: Not the first movement
This transfer of over $20 million worth of Ether from the hacker’s address to Tornado Cash isn’t the first such movement.
On September 11, 2025, the suspected attacker moved 5,933 ETH (worth about $26.7 million at the time).
Again, through the mixer. Prior to that, on August 12, 2025, the hacker swapped 3,091 ETH for $13.26 million in DAI stablecoins, further diversifying the holdings.
There has also been a 2,834.6 ETH deposit to the mixing service via the Arbitrum bridge as the hackers break down the large heist into small batches.
In early October, blockchain security firm Elliptic revealed that North Korea-linked hackers had so far stolen more than $2 billion in crypto in 2025.
It is the North Korea-linked hackers’ “largest annual total on record,” Elliptic noted.
Notably, these attackers have cumulatively stolen over $6 billion in crypto.
“The majority of the hacks in 2025 have been perpetrated through social engineering attacks, where hackers deceive or manipulate individuals in order to gain access to cryptocurrency,” the firm noted.
Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/radiant-capital-hacker-transfers-5400-eth-to-tornado-cash-peckshield/