BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post RBA opts for unchanged – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its Cash Rate unchanged this morning at 3.6%. Until recently, most economists, including myself, had expected a cut in November. However, last week’s inflation figures showed that the inflation problem is more serious than expected. Due to expiring subsidies, a rise in inflation was expected, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes. AUD is likely to continue struggling “However, no one anticipated that it would exceed the upper end of the central bank’s target range with 3.2% yoy. Even more important was probably the fact that the rise in inflation was broader and not solely attributable to special effects. The trimmed mean inflation rate, which adjusts the overall rate for statistical outliers, also rose to 3.0%, significantly higher than the central bank had expected in August (2.6%).” “As mentioned, the market had already anticipated an unchanged key interest rate since the last inflation figures. Since then, however, the AUD has not gained against the US dollar, as might be expected with sustainably higher interest rates, but has fallen by around 1.5%. This is likely due to the unexpected rise in inflation overcompensating for interest rate expectations.” “We assume that higher inflation, if it was not an outlier in Q3, will continue to weigh on the AUD. Even an early end to the interest rate cycle by the RBA would only provide temporary support for the AUD, as further interest rate cuts were not expected anyway. As long as the Australian economy remains trapped in an environment of weak growth and elevated inflation, the AUD will continue to struggle.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-rba-opts-for-unchanged-commerzbank-202511040901The post RBA opts for unchanged – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its Cash Rate unchanged this morning at 3.6%. Until recently, most economists, including myself, had expected a cut in November. However, last week’s inflation figures showed that the inflation problem is more serious than expected. Due to expiring subsidies, a rise in inflation was expected, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes. AUD is likely to continue struggling “However, no one anticipated that it would exceed the upper end of the central bank’s target range with 3.2% yoy. Even more important was probably the fact that the rise in inflation was broader and not solely attributable to special effects. The trimmed mean inflation rate, which adjusts the overall rate for statistical outliers, also rose to 3.0%, significantly higher than the central bank had expected in August (2.6%).” “As mentioned, the market had already anticipated an unchanged key interest rate since the last inflation figures. Since then, however, the AUD has not gained against the US dollar, as might be expected with sustainably higher interest rates, but has fallen by around 1.5%. This is likely due to the unexpected rise in inflation overcompensating for interest rate expectations.” “We assume that higher inflation, if it was not an outlier in Q3, will continue to weigh on the AUD. Even an early end to the interest rate cycle by the RBA would only provide temporary support for the AUD, as further interest rate cuts were not expected anyway. As long as the Australian economy remains trapped in an environment of weak growth and elevated inflation, the AUD will continue to struggle.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-rba-opts-for-unchanged-commerzbank-202511040901

RBA opts for unchanged – Commerzbank

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 18:37
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08149+14.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004694-9.55%
RISE
RISE$0.007962-5.18%
Factor
FACT$1.54+8.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007534-2.13%

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its Cash Rate unchanged this morning at 3.6%. Until recently, most economists, including myself, had expected a cut in November. However, last week’s inflation figures showed that the inflation problem is more serious than expected. Due to expiring subsidies, a rise in inflation was expected, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.

AUD is likely to continue struggling

“However, no one anticipated that it would exceed the upper end of the central bank’s target range with 3.2% yoy. Even more important was probably the fact that the rise in inflation was broader and not solely attributable to special effects. The trimmed mean inflation rate, which adjusts the overall rate for statistical outliers, also rose to 3.0%, significantly higher than the central bank had expected in August (2.6%).”

“As mentioned, the market had already anticipated an unchanged key interest rate since the last inflation figures. Since then, however, the AUD has not gained against the US dollar, as might be expected with sustainably higher interest rates, but has fallen by around 1.5%. This is likely due to the unexpected rise in inflation overcompensating for interest rate expectations.”

“We assume that higher inflation, if it was not an outlier in Q3, will continue to weigh on the AUD. Even an early end to the interest rate cycle by the RBA would only provide temporary support for the AUD, as further interest rate cuts were not expected anyway. As long as the Australian economy remains trapped in an environment of weak growth and elevated inflation, the AUD will continue to struggle.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-rba-opts-for-unchanged-commerzbank-202511040901

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08155+14.39%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.08%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.833-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.5212+8.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00327-3.82%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,784.77
$104,784.77$104,784.77

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,513.52
$3,513.52$3,513.52

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5180
$2.5180$2.5180

+8.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.90
$165.90$165.90

+2.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17850
$0.17850$0.17850

+0.23%