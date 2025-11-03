XRP is accelerating into global finance’s spotlight as institutional adoption surges, fueled by XRPL innovation, RLUSD expansion, and growing regulatory clarity, with analysts projecting imminent ETF approval and sustained dominance across compliant, high-speed blockchain infrastructure worldwide. Research Shows XRP Gaining Institutional Traction Backed by XRPL and RLUSD Expansion XRP has emerged as the strongest performer […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/research-signals-xrp-advancing-toward-institutional-maturity-with-xrpl-and-rlusd-expansion/