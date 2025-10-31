Revolut Cuts Fees, Enables 1:1 USD to USDT and USDC Swaps

TLDR:

Revolut enables exact $1.00 to USDT and USDC conversions with zero fees up to €500,000.

Users can move stablecoins across six supported blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Tron.

The new feature removes friction of going on and off-chain for crypto investors and traders.

Revolut promises consistent 1:1 conversion every time for USD to USDT and USDC trades.



Revolut has introduced a new system allowing users to convert USD directly into stablecoins at a 1:1 rate. This development removes friction for moving between fiat and crypto. Investors can now receive exactly $1 in USDT or USDC for every $1 they convert.

The feature applies across six blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Tron. Revolut says the move eliminates fees and spreads, simplifying crypto management for everyday users.

Seamless USD to Stablecoin Conversions

Revolut’s Head of Crypto, Leonid Bashlykov, explained on LinkedIn that the platform now allows 1:1 conversions between USD and stablecoins. Users get a dollar in USDT or USDC for each dollar converted, with the same rate applying in reverse.

The company said this ensures transparency and avoids hidden fees. Previously, conversions often included spreads, making precise planning difficult for traders.

The platform allows conversions up to €500,000 in a 30-day rolling period with no fees. This removes barriers for users managing larger portfolios or making frequent transfers.

Bashlykov emphasized that this mirrors Revolut’s earlier approach to currency exchange, where simplicity and transparency were key. Users no longer need to worry about unpredictable pricing when moving money into crypto.

With support for six blockchains, the conversions are now widely flexible. Ethereum, Solana, and Tron are included, enabling cross-chain transfers without complex steps. Revolut aims to reduce the usual frictions of moving funds on and off-chain.

The system ensures that each transaction remains consistent and predictable.

This approach may appeal to both new and experienced crypto users. Beginners can convert without confusion about rates, while professionals gain a reliable tool for precise accounting.

Revolut presents this as a practical solution, not a rate advantage, focusing on convenience over profit margins.

Impact on Crypto Investors and Traders

The move could simplify crypto transactions for traders managing multiple accounts. Bashlykov stated that users can now transfer stablecoins without worrying about losing value in conversion.

The elimination of fees and spreads improves cost efficiency. This feature could be especially useful for traders moving funds across blockchains for arbitrage or liquidity purposes.

Revolut also emphasized the security and speed of these conversions. Users can convert and transfer stablecoins quickly while maintaining control over their funds. The platform integrates six chains, increasing flexibility and reducing reliance on third-party services.

Investors who previously faced delays in stablecoin movements may find this particularly beneficial.

Some traders may adjust strategies around the 1:1 conversion rate. Knowing that fees and spreads are removed allows for more precise calculations. It also reduces the risk of unexpected losses during transfers.

Revolut positions this as a step toward a smoother user experience rather than a profit-driven change.

Finally, the platform reinforces its focus on transparency. Users now experience predictable conversions across supported stablecoins. Bashlykov highlighted that Revolut continues its tradition of simple, clear currency management.

The change reflects the company’s ongoing effort to bring straightforward tools to crypto users.

The post Revolut Cuts Fees, Enables 1:1 USD to USDT and USDC Swaps appeared first on Blockonomi.