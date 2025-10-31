Revolut Enables Direct USD Conversion to Stablecoins at No Cost

The feature allows users to exchange up to roughly $578,000 every 30 days, providing a new level of convenience in moving funds between traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems.

Leonid Bashlykov, Revolut’s head of crypto product, said the move marks the end of friction in fiat-to-crypto transfers. “This is not about better exchange rates — it’s about making the process seamless,” he explained, noting that Revolut will cover internal spreads to maintain the exact $1-to-$1 rate as long as the stablecoins hold their peg.

The new feature supports both Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT across six major networks, including Ethereum, Solana, and Tron. It follows Revolut’s recent acquisition of a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, authorizing it to offer regulated crypto services across 30 European Economic Area countries.

Expanding Crypto Access Across Europe

Revolut’s crypto division has expanded rapidly in recent years. In 2024, the London-based neobank held nearly $35 billion in customer assets — up 66% from the prior year — with transaction volumes also climbing significantly. The company has been offering crypto trading since 2017 and now lists over 200 digital assets, alongside options for users to make everyday payments directly in crypto.

The 1:1 feature could give Revolut an edge among European fintechs racing to provide faster and cheaper cross-border transactions, as the MiCA framework begins to standardize digital asset regulation across the EU. By offering conversions at true parity, Revolut positions itself as one of the first global neobanks to make stablecoins functionally equivalent to fiat within a single financial app.

Potential Lifeline for Businesses in Volatile Markets

Industry figures say the update could be transformative for global businesses. Outrun managing partner Elbruz Yılmaz commented that small and medium-sized companies, especially in markets like Turkey, stand to benefit the most. “A clean one-to-one ramp turns stablecoins from speculative tokens into working capital infrastructure,” he said, emphasizing reduced foreign exchange losses and faster treasury operations.

Bashlykov echoed the sentiment, adding that Revolut aims to eliminate the “pain” of going on and offchain — a challenge that has historically slowed adoption for everyday business use cases.

Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Revolut’s entry into direct stablecoin conversions comes amid growing competition from traditional payment giants exploring blockchain settlement. Western Union recently revealed plans to launch its own stablecoin system on Solana in the first half of 2026, built around its upcoming USD Payment Token (USDPT) and the Digital Asset Network infrastructure.

Other major payment platforms are following suit. The parent company behind Zelle said it will issue stablecoins for faster cross-border payments, while MoneyGram is expanding its crypto footprint in Latin America with a USDC wallet pilot in Colombia. Meanwhile, SWIFT is developing its own blockchain-based settlement network to connect banks and institutions via tokenized asset transfers.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain

Revolut’s latest step underscores how quickly the line between fintech and crypto finance is blurring — and positions the company at the forefront of mainstream stablecoin adoption. As more global firms embrace blockchain for payments, Revolut’s 1:1 system could set a new standard for how digital money moves between banks, businesses, and consumers.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

