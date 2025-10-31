Revolut Launches 1:1 Stablecoin Conversions with Zero Fees for 65 Million Global Users

Highlights: Revolut now offers zero-fee USD to stablecoin conversions for its users across six major blockchains. The fintech reported a huge profit, driven by rising crypto trading and platform expansion in Europe. Stablecoin conversions strengthen Revolut’s global reach as it prepares for US entry and possible dual market listing. Revolut has added a new feature that lets users change USD into stablecoins and vice versa at a 1:1 rate. The digital bank got rid of all conversion fees and spreads, so users can now exchange up to $578,630 every 30 days without paying any extra fees. The feature works with both USDC and USDT on six major blockchains, such as Ethereum, Solana, and Tron. Revolut has just made a major crypto move! Users can now swap USD to $USDC or $USDT 1:1 with zero fees or spreads — available across six blockchains. A huge step toward mainstream stablecoin adoption. Could this set a new standard for fintechs? #Revolut #Fintech… pic.twitter.com/qZqbx2tQHg — CryptoMoses (@realcryptomoses) October 31, 2025 Leonid Bashlykov, Revolut’s Head of Product for Crypto, said the goal is to remove friction between fiat and digital assets. He explained that customers will now receive exactly $1 in stablecoins for every $1 exchanged. Bashlykov shared the update on LinkedIn, describing it as a way to simplify how people move between cash and crypto. Revolut reported that the spread will be covered internally as long as both stablecoins maintain their pegs. The rollout follows Revolut’s recent approval under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation framework. The company received a license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, enabling it to offer regulated crypto services across 30 European Economic Area countries. Bashlykov added that the 1:1 rate is not about gaining a better deal but about eliminating the anxiety of moving on and off blockchain systems. Expanding Crypto Services and Rising Revenue Across Europe Revolut has been expanding in Europe. Meanwhile, the fintech company reported £1.1 billion in profit last year, a 149% increase from the previous year. The company achieved £3.1 billion in total revenue, primarily due to strong growth in crypto trading, subscriptions, and lending. The company’s wealth division, which includes trading services, crypto, and commodities, made £506 million in sales. Revolut launched Revolut X, a professional trading platform for advanced traders. The platform offers trading in more than 100 tokens with 0% maker fees and 0.09% taker fees. It now operates in 30 European countries and integrates TradingView charts and analytics. Revolut partnered with Consensys in March to launch Revolut Ramp, which lets people buy crypto directly through MetaMask wallets. Later in the year, it partnered with Ledger to let people buy crypto through Ledger Live. The company has $35 billion in customer assets, and it serves more than 65 million people worldwide. Its Crypto Learn feature, which teaches people about cryptocurrencies, keeps bringing in new investors who want easier ways to understand the market. Global Strategy and Growing Role in Stablecoin Conversions Revolut’s focus on stablecoin conversions fits with its greater plan for expansion. The business intends to invest more than €1 billion into France by 2028 and set up its Western European headquarters in Paris. It is also trying to get into the U.S. by acquiring a nationally chartered bank, which would speed up the process of getting a license. Reports indicate that Revolut could secure $1 billion in new funding, which would make the company worth about $65 billion. The firm is reportedly exploring a dual listing in London and New York, which could make it one of the top 15 firms on the London Stock Exchange. Revolut is exploring a dual listing in London and New York, targeting a $75B valuation, per The Sunday Times. If it happens, it'd be the first to enter FTSE 100 while listing in NY. Serves 65M users, including 12M in UK. #Fintech #IPO — Vincent Bu Lu (@VincentBuLu1) September 29, 2025 Revolut's latest update arrives as other major payment firms move toward blockchain settlements. Western Union plans to roll out a stablecoin-based system by 2026, while Zelle and MoneyGram are developing similar products to improve cross-border transfers. 