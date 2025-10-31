Revolut Launches Zero-Fee USD to Stablecoin Conversions

Revolut announced a new service letting users convert USD and stablecoins at exact 1:1 rates without any fees. The neobank’s 65 million customers can now exchange up to $578,630 every month at no cost.
The platform supports conversions for USDC and USDT across six different blockchains. Users can access the service on Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and three other networks.
Leonid Bashlykov leads crypto products at Revolut. He posted on LinkedIn that the feature eliminates all friction between fiat currency and crypto assets.
Revolut absorbs the conversion spread costs to guarantee the 1:1 rate. The company maintains this rate as long as stablecoins hold their dollar value.
The bank managed nearly $35 billion in customer assets during 2024. This marks a 66% jump compared to 2023 figures.
Revolut obtained a Markets in Crypto-Assets license from Cyprus regulators last week. The approval allows the company to provide regulated crypto services across 30 countries in the European Economic Area.
The fintech has offered crypto trading since 2017. Its platform currently lists more than 200 different tokens for trading and everyday purchases.
Elbruz Yılmaz works as managing partner at Outrun venture capital. He noted the service helps businesses operating in countries with economic instability.
Companies in nations like Turkey lose substantial funds converting local currency to USD. Standard international wire transfers through SWIFT add more fees and currency slippage.
A direct 1:1 stablecoin conversion removes these inefficiencies. Businesses gain faster payment processing and improved control over their cash reserves.
Western Union revealed plans for a Solana-based stablecoin settlement platform this week. The money transfer service expects to launch the US Dollar Payment Token in early 2026.
The company will issue USDPT through partner cryptocurrency exchanges. Western Union’s Digital Asset Network will support the token infrastructure.
Zelle’s parent company announced it will create stablecoins for international payments. MoneyGram stated in September that Colombian users can access USDC wallets through its mobile app.
SWIFT announced development of a blockchain payment system. The international banking network will process stablecoin and tokenized asset transactions.
Revolut has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings beyond basic trading. The platform provides pay-with-crypto functionality for regular purchases at merchants.
Monthly transaction volumes on Revolut increased substantially in 2024. The growth reflects rising user adoption of both traditional and crypto financial services.
The zero-fee conversion service went live this week. Bashlykov emphasized the feature focuses on convenience rather than better exchange rates for users.
