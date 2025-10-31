Revolut rolls out 1:1 USD-to-stablecoin swaps with zero fees or spreads

Revolut users can now swap USD for USDT or USDC with zero fees.

The service supports six major blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana.

Revolut’s crypto unit drove a 298% revenue surge in 2024.

Revolut has introduced fee-free, 1:1 USD-to-stablecoin conversions, eliminating traditional costs and spreads and allowing the company’s 65 million users to exchange US dollars for USDT or USDC across multiple blockchains at no extra cost.

Revolut removes friction between fiat and crypto

The new feature enables Revolut users to convert USD directly into Tether (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC) on a true one-to-one basis.

Customers can swap up to $578,000, or roughly €500,000, over a 30-day rolling period without paying any fees or spreads.

For every dollar deposited, users receive a matching stablecoin amount, effectively removing the pricing anxiety and conversion friction that typically come with moving between fiat and crypto.

The service supports transactions across six major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana, and Tron, giving users flexible routing options.

The app automatically handles the technical steps, letting customers pick their destination chain without dealing with complex bridging or on-chain settlements.

Revolut’s Head of Product for Crypto, Leonid Bashlykov, described the rollout as a major leap toward making crypto access seamless.

Bashlykov said the company is covering the spread internally to guarantee exact 1:1 conversions, provided the stablecoins maintain their dollar peg.

A model built on simplicity and trust

Revolut’s in-app swap feature mirrors the company’s earlier approach to foreign exchange, which set a new standard for transparent, real-time conversions in digital banking.

Just as Revolut made zero-commission FX trading mainstream a decade ago, it now aims to make stablecoin swaps just as simple and accessible.

The fintech clarified that while the in-app conversion is completely free, standard network gas fees or withdrawal costs may still apply when tokens move off-platform.

Even so, the elimination of spreads and conversion fees marks a rare example of a financial institution fully absorbing costs to simplify crypto adoption.

For small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in regions facing currency instability, the implications are significant.

Venture capitalist Elbruz Yılmaz noted that Revolut’s clean one-to-one ramp “turns stablecoins from a speculative asset into working capital infrastructure,” helping businesses reduce foreign exchange losses and speed up payment cycles.

Revolut building on the strong performance of its crypto unit

The rollout builds on a strong year for Revolut’s wealth division, which includes crypto trading, commodities, and savings.

The segment posted a 298% jump in revenue in 2024, reaching £506 million, driven largely by growing demand for digital asset products.

The company’s full-year results showed a record £1.1 billion in profit and total revenue of £3.1 billion, underscoring its evolution from a digital bank into a global financial powerhouse.

Much of that momentum stems from Revolut X, the firm’s professional trading platform launched in 2024.

Offering over 100 tokens with zero maker fees and minimal taker fees, Revolut X positioned the fintech as a direct competitor to established crypto exchanges.

Its expansion to 30 European countries later that year strengthened the company’s foothold in the region.

With its new 1:1 stablecoin conversion, Revolut has not only removed a major barrier to digital asset adoption but has also redefined what a modern neobank can offer.

In doing so, it positions itself at the intersection of traditional banking and the decentralized financial future that is rapidly taking shape.

