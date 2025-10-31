Revolut Stablecoin swap: 1:1 USD to USDT and USDC across chains

The new feature of Revolut related to stablecoin swap lets users convert USD into USDT and USDC across multiple blockchains in a single operation.

What is Revolut’s new stablecoin swap feature?

Revolut now offers an in‑app 1:1 USD-to-stablecoin conversion that delivers tokenized dollars directly to users. The service supports USDT and USDC and is built to remove steps typical of exchange-based on‑ramps.

The company reports an upper usage threshold of $578,000 within a 30-day period for stablecoin conversions. The headline feature is the in‑app conversion itself: Revolut charges no spread or in‑app conversion fee for the swap leg, while on‑chain costs may still apply when tokens leave the platform.

Check on‑chain receipts or account statements to reconcile in‑app swap totals with token movements if you plan sizeable transfers.

In brief, Revolut’s in‑app swap provides USD rails to USDT and USDC that aim to simplify fiat-to-onchain flows while keeping the conversion leg fee‑free for users.

How does the swap route operate as a stablecoin multi chain swap?

The offering supports conversions across six blockchains, explicitly including Ethereum, Solana and Tron. Users choose a destination chain and receive USDT on that chain without manually executing cross‑chain bridging steps.

Technically, the app abstracts custody and gas‑layer complexity: the user selects a usd to usdt swap, picks a chain, and the platform routes or issues tokens on the chosen network.

Revolut’s announcement does not detail the exact settlement counterparties or the off‑chain-to-on‑chain mint/redemption mechanics.

Multichain availability can evolve as integrations mature; confirm supported networks in the app before initiating large transfers.

Revolut: how does the USD to USDC swap compare and are there stablecoin zero fees?

What tokens and fee model are in play for USD to USDC swap? — The app supports USD‑to‑USDC conversions alongside USDT, letting users choose which dollar‑pegged token they receive.

Revolut promotes the conversion leg as zero‑fee—meaning no in‑app spread or charge for the swap itself.

That advertised stablecoin zero fees treatment refers to the in‑app conversion. Users should note that network gas and any withdrawal or bridge fees remain separate and may apply when tokens move off the platform.

The source material does not fully specify when those ancillary costs are charged, so users should verify withdrawal terms in the app.

The new Revolut stablecoin integration

The rollout is a clear example of neobank crypto integration: it embeds token rails into an existing banking UX, reducing friction for mainstream users who want on‑chain dollars. By handling the conversion in‑app, Revolut can shorten the steps from fiat to usable on‑chain stablecoins.

Industry experts say the feature removes a common onboarding hurdle for retail users, while leaving custody, issuer relationships and withdrawal economics as the next items to watch.

Regulators and compliance teams will likely scrutinize partner arrangements and AML controls as volumes grow, especially given the $578,000 rolling‑period threshold reported in coverage. That scrutiny will shape how neobanks expand crypto services across jurisdictions.