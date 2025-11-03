Ripio Launches wARS Stablecoin, Expanding RWA Adoption in Argentina

Ripio launches Argentina’s first peso-backed stablecoin, enabling seamless blockchain payments globally.

Ripio expands its stablecoin strategy, planning additional local currency launches soon.

wARS offers instant cross-border transfers without banks, boosting LATAM crypto adoption.

Latin America’s cryptocurrency race just reached another milestone. Buenos Aires-headquartered global blockchain giant Ripio, with more than 25 million users in eight countries in Latin America, just launched the wARS, which is actually a 1:1 stablecoin backed by the Argentine peso. The move positions Ripio at the forefront of tokenized local currencies, aiming to bring everyday financial operations on-chain with no banks, no borders, and no business-hour limitations.

The wARS token is currently operating on the Ethereum, World Chain (tied to Worldcoin founders Sam Altman and Alex Blania), and Base, which is the quickly growing platform from the cryptocurrency exchange giant, Coinbase. This new stable asset will facilitate payments, QR payments, global transaction settling, money transferring, and yield earning in DeFi.

The company confirmed plans to roll out stablecoins tied to other Latin American currencies in the coming months, building a regional crypto-payments backbone.

Also Read: Tether-Backed Plasma Set for $2 Billion Stablecoin Launch on September 25

Ripio’s New Stablecoin Enables Cross-Border Payments

Stablecoins aren’t new, but what is new is their affiliation with pesos. Years ago, money-tracking coins such as USDT and USDC led the way in crypto, helping to stabilize exchanges in economies with volatile values. But what Ripio is doing is taking the benefits of blockchain and applying them to local currencies.

Fiat money tokenization provides immediate settlement, global accessibility, and financial service availability without the need for rails. This means that an Argentine freelancer could receive immediate funds in wARS from Brazil without the need for banks, SWIFT, or even changing to dollars.

The timing is strategic. The usage of stablecoins in Latin America has been growing significantly in response to the need for more efficient transaction processing due to economic instability. Stablecoins had facilitated more than $27 trillion in 2024, surpassing both Visa and Mastercard combined, led by Argentina and Brazil.

Ripio Bridges Traditional Finance With Tokenized Assets

Ripio’s CEO and co-founder, Sebastián Serrano, referred to the launch as a new standard for payments, remittances, and services on the blockchain with a view to a world in which everyday money exists in decentralized networks.

The wARS launch comes on the back of Ripio’s tokenization of Argentina’s most traded sovereign bond, AL30 (wAL30rd), giving users 24/7 access to the restricted market. Each launch gets Ripio one step closer to establishing an inclusive digital financial ecosystem in Latin America, offering real-world assets, such as pesos and bonds, moving on-chain.

Also Read: Ripple Confirms Euro-Backed Stablecoin Launch on XRP Ledger