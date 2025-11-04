Ripple acquires Palisade, strengthening its digital asset custody and wallet services portfolio.

PANews reported on November 4th that Ripple announced the acquisition of Palisade, a digital asset wallet and custody company, to expand its enterprise-grade crypto custody capabilities. The transaction amount was not disclosed. This acquisition is part of its strategic investment plan of over $4 billion by 2025, following previous acquisitions of Hidden Road ($1.25 billion), Rail ($200 million), and GTreasury ($1 billion).

This acquisition of Palisade will enable Ripple to provide crypto-native institutions, fintech companies, and enterprise clients with complete asset management solutions, ranging from long-term storage to high-frequency trading. Palisade, with its MPC, zero-trust architecture, and multi-chain support, will be directly integrated into the Ripple payment system, improving the efficiency of cross-border payments and fund transfers.