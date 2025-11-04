Ripple acquires Palisade to enhance asset custody and payment solutions

Key Takeaways

Ripple has acquired Palisade, a fintech provider of scalable wallet technology.

The acquisition will boost Ripple’s institutional crypto infrastructure and payment services.

Ripple, a US-based blockchain firm, has acquired Palisade, a fintech provider specializing in scalable wallet technology for secure asset custody and seamless on/off ramps, to strengthen its institutional crypto infrastructure and payment capabilities.

The acquisition positions Ripple to integrate Palisade’s wallet technology into its existing Ripple Payments platform, which facilitates global corporate transfers, and Ripple Custody service, which offers secure storage and transfer capabilities for digital assets in enterprise settings.

Ripple has recently collaborated with major financial institutions to expand its payment rails, supporting faster integration of custody solutions.

Growing demand for institutional-grade crypto infrastructure has prompted acquisitions in the blockchain space, enabling firms like Ripple to bolster their offerings amid evolving regulatory landscapes.