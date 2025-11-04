BursaDEX+
Ripple Acquires Palisade to Enhance XRP-Linked Custody Capabilities

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 09:45
XRP
XRP$2.5329+9.18%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05346+4.88%
Propy
PRO$0.4995-3.73%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.2905+0.13%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01169-4.80%
Ripple has acquired Palisade, a digital wallet provider and custody firm, to enhance its custody capabilities for institutional clients. This move strengthens Ripple’s position in secure digital asset management, integrating advanced wallet features into its core offerings for better service to crypto-native businesses and corporations.

  • Ripple’s acquisition of Palisade boosts custody capacity for serving financial technology companies and corporates entering the crypto market.

  • The deal integrates Palisade’s wallet-as-a-service product, featuring multi-party computation and multi-blockchain support, into Ripple Custody and Payments.

  • This follows Ripple’s recent purchases, including Hidden Road for $1.25 billion in April, Rail for $200 million in August, and GTreasury for $1 billion two weeks ago, amid a resolved SEC legal battle.

Ripple Palisade acquisition enhances secure custody for institutions. Discover how this bolsters crypto adoption. Stay updated on Ripple’s expansion—read more now!

What is the Ripple Palisade Acquisition?

The Ripple Palisade acquisition involves blockchain financial technology leader Ripple purchasing digital wallet provider and custody firm Palisade, announced on Monday. This strategic move aims to expand Ripple’s custody services, enabling better support for crypto-native firms, fintech companies, and corporations. By integrating Palisade’s advanced features, Ripple positions itself as a comprehensive provider for institutional digital asset needs.

How Does the Ripple Palisade Acquisition Impact Custody Services?

The acquisition directly enhances Ripple’s custody infrastructure, incorporating Palisade’s wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) product that supports multi-party computation (MPC) for heightened security and multi-blockchain compatibility. This integration into Ripple Custody and Ripple Payments creates an end-to-end solution, from long-term storage to real-time global payments and treasury management. According to Ripple President Monica Long, “Secure digital asset custody unlocks the crypto economy and is the foundation that every blockchain-powered business stands on—that’s why it’s central to Ripple’s product strategy.” She further noted that corporates are driving the next wave of crypto adoption, needing trusted partners with robust capabilities, much like major banks transitioning from observers to active participants. Data from industry reports indicates that institutional custody demand has surged by over 40% in the past year, underscoring the timeliness of this expansion. Ripple’s bank-grade vault combined with Palisade’s lightweight wallet addresses key pain points in speed and security, making it ideal for high-volume institutional operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Ripple’s Acquisition of Palisade Mean for Institutional Investors in Crypto?

Ripple’s acquisition of Palisade provides institutional investors with enhanced custody options, including secure, scalable wallet services tailored for corporate use. This means faster access to multi-chain assets and improved treasury management, reducing risks associated with digital asset storage. With Ripple’s established infrastructure, investors gain a reliable partner for navigating the growing crypto market, supported by licensed and compliant solutions.

Why Did Ripple Acquire the Custody Firm Palisade?

Ripple acquired Palisade to strengthen its custody and payments ecosystem, responding to increasing demand from corporates and fintech firms entering crypto. As Monica Long explained, this move supports blockchain businesses by offering secure, efficient tools for digital assets. It’s part of Ripple’s broader strategy to facilitate mainstream adoption, building on recent expansions and the resolution of its long-standing SEC dispute.

Key Takeaways

  • Expanded Custody Capacity: The Ripple Palisade acquisition integrates advanced WaaS features, enabling Ripple to handle larger-scale institutional demands with MPC security.
  • Strategic Acquisitions Trend: Following deals like Hidden Road ($1.25 billion), Rail ($200 million), and GTreasury ($1 billion), this reinforces Ripple’s focus on comprehensive financial services.
  • Crypto Market Momentum: With XRP at $2.30 and a $140.5 billion market cap as the fourth-largest asset, the acquisition signals continued growth potential—monitor developments for investment opportunities.

Conclusion

The Ripple Palisade acquisition marks a pivotal step in fortifying secure digital asset custody, aligning with the rising tide of corporate involvement in crypto. By weaving in Palisade’s innovative wallet technology, Ripple enhances its offerings for custody services and payments, setting the stage for broader blockchain adoption. As the crypto landscape evolves, stakeholders should watch how these integrations drive efficiency and trust in institutional finance, positioning Ripple as a frontrunner in the sector.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/ripple-acquires-palisade-to-enhance-xrp-linked-custody-capabilities/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

