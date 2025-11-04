BursaDEX+
With Palisade acquired, Ripple's crypto M&A commitments have now hit approximately $4 billion.

Ripple Acquires Palisade to Expand Institutional Digital Asset Custody Footprint

Oleh: CryptoPotato
2025/11/04 16:58
Ripple has announced the acquisition of Palisade, a digital asset wallet and custody provider. The latest move expands the company’s custody capabilities beyond banks and financial institutions to a wider customer base, including fintechs, corporates, and crypto-native firms.

Palisade offers a “wallet-as-a-service” product designed for high-speed transactions and rapid integration into existing workflows. Its core features include MPC-based key sharding, zero-trust architecture, multi-chain support, rapid wallet provisioning, and DeFi connectivity.

Palisade Deal

With this acquisition, Ripple stated that it will be able to directly support use cases involving fast settlement needs, such as high-frequency payments, on/off ramps, and subscription-based billing.

Meanwhile, Palisade’s technology will directly integrate into Ripple Payments to support use cases that require mobilizing value quickly and efficiently. The focus will be on providing the core infrastructure for subscription payments or collection capabilities. This includes securely provisioning wallets at scale, enabling high-speed transaction signing, and sweeping funds efficiently to operational accounts.

In an official statement, Monica Long, President of Ripple, said,

Ripple’s Latest M&A Wave

Ripple has been strengthening its enterprise digital asset custody capabilities over the past year. The blockchain infrastructure firm has already added integrations with Chainalysis and Elliptic to offer compliance monitoring and risk analytics for institutional users. The company holds more than 75 regulatory registrations globally.

Recent deals include the purchases of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road (rebranded as Ripple Prime), stablecoin payments platform Rail, and treasury management system provider GTreasury. Ripple also revealed it has invested around $4 billion via M&A and corporate venture activities into crypto infrastructure over time.

The post Ripple Acquires Palisade to Expand Institutional Digital Asset Custody Footprint appeared first on CryptoPotato.

