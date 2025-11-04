Ripple buys Palisade as it tips corporations to drive crypto adoption

Ripple has added to its recent run of acquisitions, buying the crypto wallet and custody firm Palisade in a bid to boost its offerings to institutions.

Crypto services company Ripple has acquired the crypto custody and wallet company Palisade to expand its business and institutional-focused offerings.

Ripple announced on Monday that Palisade’s wallet-as-a-service offering would be integrated into Ripple Custody, its crypto custody arm targeting banks, and stated that the acquisition aims to serve “fintechs, crypto-native firms, and corporates.”

“Corporates are poised to drive the next massive wave of crypto adoption,” Ripple president Monica Long said in a statement.

