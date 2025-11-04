BursaDEX+
It has been years since the first YouTube attacks against the industry.

Ripple Content Under Fire? Creator Claims YouTube Banned XRP Video

Oleh: CryptoPotato
2025/11/04 17:13
XRP
XRP$2.5074+9.38%

The growth of the cryptocurrency industry in the past half a decade has been more than evident, which seemed to be enough to allow popular YouTube content creators to publish videos without worrying about having them taken down, as it happened back in 2020.

However, Oscar Ramos, who has more than 160,000 subscribers on YouTube and has specialized in XRP-related videos, just experienced what many complained about years ago.

The content creator complained about one of his videos being removed from the Google-owned platform, which featured the annual Ripple Swell Conference, set to begin shortly.

He urged the YouTube team to remove the strike and the 7-day ban on his account, after claiming that the title and thumbnail were “fine,” and there was “nothing wrong at all with the video.”

It’s worth noting that several other crypto commentators on X picked up on the development and officially backed him. Some even went further, alleging that this ban was designed to target only the XRP Army, as no recent SOL, ETH, or BTC videos were removed lately.

Ramos updated a few hours after his initial post that YouTube had indeed removed the ban on his video after confirming that the content “does not violate our Community Guidelines.”

Cryptocurrency YouTube content creators were the targets of countless such attacks in late 2019 and early 2020. Numerous accounts were banned at the time, and hundreds of videos were removed for a brief period. In the following years, though, such incidents have been mostly isolated, and they typically take place when someone indeed posts offensive videos (or scams) or YouTube makes a mistake.

The post Ripple Content Under Fire? Creator Claims YouTube Banned XRP Video appeared first on CryptoPotato.

